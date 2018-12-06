METALS-Shanghai copper drops for fourth day as trade worries persist

BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Prices of non-ferrous metals extended losses on Thursday, as worries over weak demand caused by Sino-U.S. trade tensions persisted.

China and the United States agreed to a truce in their months-long trade war on Saturday, with U.S. President Donald Trump agreeing to refrain from raising tariffs on Jan. 1.

But he has also warned that the U.S. will revert to tariffs if the two sides cannot resolve their differences before the stipulated 90 days.

“Copper prices are still struggling to find a direction as trade negotiations will take a long time ... Meanwhile more smelting capacity in China is expected to be launched if the market agrees to hike treatment and refining charges,” said analysts from CITIC Futures in a note in Mandarin.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.8 to $6,142 a tonne by 0132 GMT, extending losses from the previous session.

* The most-traded copper contract for February delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped 0.7 percent to 49,100 yuan ($7,163.07) a tonne.

* Chinese Economy: China’s services sector grew at its quickest pace in five months in November thanks to an uptick in new orders, a private survey released on Wednesday showed, although the outlook for businesses over the next year worsened for the third month.

* Nickel: BHP on Wednesday said it had received approval from the government of Western Australian to develop a nickel mine in the state that will feed its Nickel West battery chemicals business.

* Lithium: Albemarle Corp has launched an aggressive lobbying campaign after Chilean regulators denied its request to boost lithium output, stressing the company’s importance to Chile’s economy and workers, according to records reviewed by Reuters.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stock futures and Asian shares tumbled on Thursday after Canadian authorities arrested a top executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies, fanning fears of further tensions between China and the United States.

DATA/EVENTS

0700 Germany Industrial orders Oct

1315 U.S. ADP national employment Nov

1330 U.S. International trade Oct

1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

1500 U.S. Factory orders Oct

1500 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Nov

2345 Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gives brief welcome remarks before the Housing Assistance Council Rural Housing Conference

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin

ARBS ($1 = 6.8546 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)