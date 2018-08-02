FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 2:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

METALS-Shanghai copper falls over 1 pct after U.S. confirms tariff hike proposal

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    BEIJING, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper fell more than 1
percent in early trade on Thursday, after U.S. officials
confirmed that President Donald Trump's administration proposed
an increase in tariff rate on $200 billion worth of Chinese
goods.
    Fears that the trade row between the world's top two
economies could hit demand for industrial metals saw Shanghai
copper shed 3.4 percent in July, while London copper posted its
biggest monthly fall since December 2016.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded September copper contract on
the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.4 percent to
49,240 yuan ($7,230.44) a tonne as of 0155 GMT, having earlier
slipped to 49,010 yuan, its lowest since July 24.
    * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange slipped 0.2 percent to $6,162.50 a tonne, after
closing down 2 percent in the previous session.
    * TARIFFS: U.S. President Donald Trump sought to ratchet up
pressure on China for trade concessions by proposing a higher 25
percent tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, his
administration said on Wednesday.
    * FED: The U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates
unchanged on Wednesday but characterized the economy as strong,
keeping the central bank on track to increase borrowing costs in
September.
    * SHFE NICKEL: Shanghai nickel was down 2.7 percent
at 110,360 yuan a tonne, after a 3.1 percent drop in LME prices
 on Wednesday. The ShFE will raise the transaction fee
for November nickel futures to 6 yuan per lot from 1 yuan,
effective Aug. 3.
    * LME NICKEL: The LME launched on Wednesday a consultation
to trial in the first quarter of next year the use of its
electronic system to determine closing prices of the three-month
nickel contract instead of open outcry.
    * RIO: Global miner Rio Tinto, said on
Wednesday its first-half profit grew 12 percent, missing
estimates and sending its shares lower even though it earmarked
an additional $1 billion to buy back London-listed stock.
{nL4N1US2PF]
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian stocks were little changed on Thursday, with
sentiment fragile after the latest escalation in Sino-U.S. trade
war while global bond markets were rattled by Washington's
increased borrowing and Japan's new tolerance for higher yields.
      
        
    DATA/EVENT AHEAD
    0900  Euro zone Producer prices Jun
    1100  Bank of England announces interest rate decision 
    1230  U.S.    Weekly jobless claims
    1345  U.S.    ISM-New York index Jul
    1400  U.S.         Factory orders Jun        
        
    
    PRICES    
 BASE METALS PRICES                       0155 GMT
 Three month LME copper                     6162.5
 Most active ShFE copper                     49240
 Three month LME aluminium                    2056
 Most active ShFE aluminium                  14380
 Three month LME zinc                         2563
 Most active ShFE zinc                       21170
 Three month LME lead                       2132.5
 Most active ShFE lead                       18345
 Three month LME nickel                      13530
 Most active ShFE nickel                    110360
 Three month LME tin                         19880
 Most active ShFE tin                       147460
                                                  
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                            
 LME/SHFE COPPER             LMESHFCUc3     700.19
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM          LMESHFALc3   -1757.47
 LME/SHFE ZINC               LMESHFZNc3     541.02
 LME/SHFE LEAD               LMESHFPBc3     585.71
 LME/SHFE NICKEL             LMESHFNIc3    1868.32
 ($1 = 6.8101 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
