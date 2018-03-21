FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2018

METALS-Shanghai copper falls to 6-month low as shorts increase

 (adds broker comment, updates prices)
    BEIJING, March 21 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper prices fell
for a fourth day on Wednesday, touching their lowest in almost
six months amid fears of a trade war as investors waited for
news on a U.S. interest rate hike. 
    Short positions on the most traded May copper contract on
the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) have risen above 100,000
lots this week and exceed long positions by more than 16,000
lots, ShFE data show.
    Markets are waiting to take their cue from the Federal
Reserve's decision on interest rates later in the day, Malcolm
Freeman, CEO of Kingdom Futures, wrote in a note. 
    Higher U.S. rates may support a rising dollar, which would
limit demand for dollar-denominated commodities such as copper
from buyers paying with other currencies.
    "Aside from this there is also the growing paranoia around
the possibility of a global trade war which appears in balance
to be frightening the more speculative investors away from the
sector," Freeman added. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * SHFE COPPER: The May contract was down 1 percent
at 50,840 yuan ($8,030) a tonne by the mid-session interval. It
earlier touched 50,640 yuan, its lowest since Sept. 25.
    * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange was up 0.2 percent to $6,769 a tonne by 0518
GMT, gaining some respite from a weaker dollar after touching
$6,730 a tonne on Tuesday, its lowest since Dec. 14. Trading
volumes reached only 857 lots as traders waited on the Fed. 
    * INVENTORIES: LME copper stocks MCUSTX-TOTAL grew by a
further 3,200 tonnes on Tuesday to 322,475 tonnes, bringing this
month's rise to 61 percent. 
    * COPPER: Workers at Antofagasta PLC's Los
Pelambres copper mine in Chile have opted to extend a period of
government mediation in an effort to reach agreement on a new
labor contract, an industry group said on Tuesday.
    * ALUMINIUM: Global primary aluminium output excluding China
dipped to 2.009 million tonnes in February from a revised 2.221
million tonnes in January, International Aluminium Institute
(IAI) data showed on Tuesday.
    * TARIFFS: The United Arab Emirates is asking Washington to
exempt it from new U.S. tariffs on aluminium and steel and
believes it has a strong case, a senior government official said
on Tuesday.
    For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * A hush settled over financial markets on Wednesday as
investors waited to hear how often the Federal Reserve might
hike U.S. rates this year, while the currencies of exporting
nations were rattled by fears of a full-blown trade war.
    
        
    PRICES
    
                                           0518 GMT
 Three month LME copper                        6769
 Most active ShFE copper                      50840
 Three month LME aluminium                     2082
 Most active ShFE aluminium                   13890
 Three month LME zinc                          3206
 Most active ShFE zinc                        24430
 Three month LME lead                          2365
 Most active ShFE lead                        18330
 Three month LME nickel                       13440
 Most active ShFE nickel                     101480
 Three month LME tin                          20760
 Most active ShFE tin                        144010
                                                   
                                                   
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3      903.5
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3   -1422.86
                                          
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3     391.61
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3     118.95
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3     852.31
                                          
 


($1 = 6.3312 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin)
