METALS-Shanghai copper hits 2-week high as trade momentum lifts sentiment

SINGAPORE, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper prices touched their highest in more than two weeks as positive signals from the Sino-U.S. trade negotiations stoked hopes of improving global appetite.

The United States and China are close to agreeing on the first phase of a trade deal, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, adding that they are in the “final throes” of work.

The 16-month dispute has been weighing on global economic growth and demand for industrial metals, so signs of progress often support metals prices.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) advanced as much as 0.7% to 47,410 yuan ($6,735.43) a tonne, its highest since November 11.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) dipped 0.1% to $5,917 a tonne at 0203 GMT, easing from a two-week high touched in the previous session.

FUNDAMENTALS

* COPPER: Glencore’s Mutanda mine in Democratic Republic of Congo suspended operations earlier than schedule on Monday due to a lack of sulphuric acid, a key input for copper and cobalt extraction.

* KCM: Zambia’s Konkola Copper Mines smelter could restart next week after a delay of around a fortnight, mines minister Richard Masukwa told Reuters.

* CHINA: Profits of China’s industrial firms fell 9.9% in October from a year earlier to 427.56 billion yuan ($60.74 billion), compared with a 5.3% decline in September, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

* NICKEL: LME nickel dropped 0.8% to $14,480 a tonne and ShFE nickel lost 0.3% to 113,890 yuan a tonne. Nickel prices have been pressured after the European Union launched a complaint at the World Trade Organization against Indonesia’s curbs on exporting nickel ore.

* OTHER PRICES: LME aluminium rose 0.1% to $1,755.50 a tonne, zinc advanced 0.4% to $2,309 a tonne, lead gained 0.4% to $1,950.50 a tonne, while tin was up 0.6% at $16,430 a tonne.

* SHFE PRICES: Aluminium fell 0.3% to 13,725 yuan a tonne, zinc rose 0.4% to 18,040 yuan a tonne, lead decreased 0.6% to 15,300 yuan a tonne, while tin was almost unchanged at 138,610 yuan a tonne.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares ticked higher as more upbeat signals from Sino-U.S. trade talks fanned hopes of an imminent end to tariff hostilities, which helped offset concerns about a slowing U.S. economy.

