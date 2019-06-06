METALS-Shanghai copper hits 2-year low on demand concerns

(Updates prices, adds details)

By Mai Nguyen

SINGAPORE, June 6 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper slipped to a two-year low on Thursday, tracking falls in London’s previous session, amid mounting concerns on weak metals demand due to rising trade tensions.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell as much as 1.3% to 45,860 yuan ($6,632.44) a tonne, its lowest since June 2017, and was down 1% at close.

The benchmark London copper contract rose 0.1% to $5,813 a tonne at 0709 GMT, struggling to bounce back strongly from a five-month low. The contract has lost around 9% since the beginning of May when the U.S.-China trade talks faltered.

“While we see some dynamics supporting a copper price recovery, short-term bearish sentiment should continue to affect copper prices,” said analyst Helen Lau of Argonaut Securities.

FUNDAMENTALS

* CHINA POLL: China is seen reporting a sharper drop in exports for May as higher U.S. tariffs bite, while imports could contract in a further sign of weakening domestic demand that could spark more stimulus measures, a Reuters polled showed.

* PANAMA COPPER: Canada’s First Quantum Minerals said it had “fully complied” with local rules in operating Cobre Panama, one of the region’s largest copper mines, as Panama’s president-elect said he to review the company’s contract.

* IMF: The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday cut its China growth forecast for 2019 to 6.2% from 6.3% and warned that tariffs could reduce 2020 global gross domestic product by 0.5%, or about $455 billion, but it does not see a recession.

* U.S.-MEXICO: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday “not enough” progress was made to curb migration from Mexico, ahead of a resumed talks between officials from the two sides aimed at averting an imposition of tariffs on Mexican goods.

* RARE EARTHS: Chinese rare earth prices are set to climb beyond multi-year highs, following a flurry of state media reports that Beijing could weaponise its supply-dominance of the prized minerals in its trade war with Washington.

* NEW SOURCES: The U.S. Department of Defence has held talks with Malawi’s Mkango Resources Ltd and other rare earth miners about their supplies, part of a plan to find reserves outside of China, a department official said on Wednesday.

* LEAD SPREAD: The premium for cash lead over the three-month contract CMPB0-3 on Wednesday jumped to $39 a tonne, its highest since January 2017, indicating tight nearby supplies, as LME inventories fell to their lowest in nearly four months. MPBSTX-TOTAL

* PRICES: London lead rose 0.8%, hovering around a one-month high, while zinc gained 1.7% and aluminium eased 0.2%.

