FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
June 6, 2018 / 2:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

METALS-Shanghai copper hits 3-month high on supply concerns

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    BEIJING, June 6 (Reuters) - Shanghai base metals rose on
Wednesday, with copper and lead gaining ground on fears of a
supply squeeze, while nickel and zinc tracked the ferrous
complex higher following an explosion at an iron ore mine in
China.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded July copper contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as much as 1.8 percent
to 53,020 yuan ($8,294.35) a tonne, its highest since March 7,
on concerns over supply disruption at the world's biggest copper
mine. 
    * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange was flat at $7,099 a tonne by 0157 GMT, after
rising to its highest since Feb. 27. It gained 1.8 percent on
Tuesday.
    * OTHER METALS: Shanghai lead rose as much as 1.9
percent to an 18-month high of 20,780 yuan a tonne after a
crackdown on recycling in China, while zinc climbed 2.5
percent and nickel gained 2.7 percent.
    * CHINA BLAST: An explosion at an iron ore mining project in
China's northeastern province of Liaoning on Tuesday has killed
11 people and injured nine, state media said. Dalian iron ore
prices rose as much as 3 percent in early trade.
    
    * TARIFFS: Mexico put tariffs on American products ranging
from steel to pork and bourbon on Tuesday, retaliating against
import duties on metals imposed by President Donald Trump and
taking aim at Republican strongholds ahead of U.S. congressional
elections in November.
    * LITHIUM: Chilean lithium miner SQM,
has retained former chairman Julio Ponce as an adviser,
according to Chilean state development agency Corfo, despite an
agreement to distance himself from the firm to end a
long-running royalties dispute.
    For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian stocks edged up on Wednesday after tech sector
strength lifted Wall Street shares, while concerns about Italy's
debt prompted investors to move into lower-risk government debt
elsewhere, pushing U.S. Treasury yields down from recent highs.
    
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    1230  U.S.     International trade Apr    
    
    PRICES    
 BASE METALS PRICES                         0155 GMT
 Three month LME copper                         7100
 Most active ShFE copper                       52780
 Three month LME aluminium                    2314.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                    14740
 Three month LME zinc                           3181
 Most active ShFE zinc                         24615
 Three month LME lead                           2510
 Most active ShFE lead                         20565
 Three month LME nickel                        15700
 Most active ShFE nickel                      118210
 Three month LME tin                           20705
 Most active ShFE tin                         152810
                                                    
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                              
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3      109.23
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3    -2392.41
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3       155.5
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3      570.39
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3    -1194.59
 ($1 = 6.3923 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.