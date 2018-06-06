METALS-Shanghai copper hits 3-month high on supply concerns

BEIJING, June 6 (Reuters) - Shanghai base metals rose on Wednesday, with copper and lead gaining ground on fears of a supply squeeze, while nickel and zinc tracked the ferrous complex higher following an explosion at an iron ore mine in China. FUNDAMENTALS * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as much as 1.8 percent to 53,020 yuan ($8,294.35) a tonne, its highest since March 7, on concerns over supply disruption at the world's biggest copper mine. * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was flat at $7,099 a tonne by 0157 GMT, after rising to its highest since Feb. 27. It gained 1.8 percent on Tuesday. * OTHER METALS: Shanghai lead rose as much as 1.9 percent to an 18-month high of 20,780 yuan a tonne after a crackdown on recycling in China, while zinc climbed 2.5 percent and nickel gained 2.7 percent. * CHINA BLAST: An explosion at an iron ore mining project in China's northeastern province of Liaoning on Tuesday has killed 11 people and injured nine, state media said. Dalian iron ore prices rose as much as 3 percent in early trade. * TARIFFS: Mexico put tariffs on American products ranging from steel to pork and bourbon on Tuesday, retaliating against import duties on metals imposed by President Donald Trump and taking aim at Republican strongholds ahead of U.S. congressional elections in November. * LITHIUM: Chilean lithium miner SQM, has retained former chairman Julio Ponce as an adviser, according to Chilean state development agency Corfo, despite an agreement to distance himself from the firm to end a long-running royalties dispute. For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks edged up on Wednesday after tech sector strength lifted Wall Street shares, while concerns about Italy's debt prompted investors to move into lower-risk government debt elsewhere, pushing U.S. Treasury yields down from recent highs. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1230 U.S. International trade Apr PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0155 GMT Three month LME copper 7100 Most active ShFE copper 52780 Three month LME aluminium 2314.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14740 Three month LME zinc 3181 Most active ShFE zinc 24615 Three month LME lead 2510 Most active ShFE lead 20565 Three month LME nickel 15700 Most active ShFE nickel 118210 Three month LME tin 20705 Most active ShFE tin 152810 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 109.23 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2392.41 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 155.5 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 570.39 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -1194.59 ($1 = 6.3923 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)