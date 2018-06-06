FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018 / 4:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

METALS-Shanghai copper hits 3-month high on supply concerns

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Adds analyst comment, updates prices)
    BEIJING, June 6 (Reuters) - Shanghai base metals rose on
Wednesday, with copper and lead gaining ground on fears of a
supply squeeze, while nickel and zinc tracked the ferrous
complex higher after a blast at an iron ore mine in China and
amid falling inventories.
    The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange rose for a fourth straight session, climbing
as much as 1.8 percent to 53,020 yuan a tonne, its highest since
March 7, as concerns persist over disruption at the Escondida
copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, where wage talks are
under way.
    However, signs of slowing downstream demand in China, the
world's top copper consumer, and the strength of dollar mean
copper "may continue to be range-bound with periodic upside
surprise on the newsflow of supply disruptions," Argonaut
Securities analyst Helen Lau wrote in a note.
    A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated metals more
expensive for holders of other currencies. 
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai copper was up 1.4 percent at 52,800
yuan ($8,256.84) a tonne by the mid-session interval.
    * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange was higher for a fifth session, up 0.1 percent
at $7,106 a tonne at 0438 GMT, after earlier touching $7,135.50,
its highest since Feb. 27.
    * OTHER METALS: Shanghai lead rose as much as 1.9
percent to an 18-month high of 20,780 yuan a tonne after a
crackdown on recycling in China, while zinc climbed 2.5
percent and nickel gained 2.7 percent.
    * ALUMINIUM: China Hongqiao Group, the world's
biggest aluminium producer, said it signed a financing agreement
worth 30 billion yuan ($4.7 billion) with Industrial Bank Co Ltd
 as it looks to upgrade its manufacturing facilities.
    
    * LITHIUM: Chilean lithium miner SQM,
has retained former chairman Julio Ponce as an adviser,
according to Chilean state development agency Corfo, despite an
agreement to distance himself from the firm to end a
long-running royalties dispute.
    For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian stocks edged up on Wednesday after tech sector
strength lifted Wall Street shares, while concerns about Italy's
debt prompted investors to move into lower-risk government debt
elsewhere, pushing U.S. Treasury yields down from recent
highs.    
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    1230  U.S.     International trade Apr    
    
    PRICES    
    
 BASE METALS PRICES                      0447 GMT
 Three month LME copper                    7105.5
 Most active ShFE copper                    52790
 Three month LME aluminium                 2316.5
 Most active ShFE                           14770
 aluminium                               
 Three month LME zinc                      3186.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                      24565
 Three month LME lead                        2513
 Most active ShFE lead                      20600
 Three month LME nickel                     15710
 Most active ShFE nickel                   118610
 Three month LME tin                        20665
 Most active ShFE tin                      152490
                                                 
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                           
 LME/SHFE COPPER            LMESHFCUc3      46.92
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM         LMESHFALc3   -2381.62
 LME/SHFE ZINC              LMESHFZNc3     109.47
 LME/SHFE LEAD              LMESHFPBc3     525.65
 LME/SHFE NICKEL            LMESHFNIc3   -1057.05
    
($1 = 6.3947 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
