METALS-Shanghai copper hits 3-month high on supply concerns

(Adds analyst comment, updates prices) BEIJING, June 6 (Reuters) - Shanghai base metals rose on Wednesday, with copper and lead gaining ground on fears of a supply squeeze, while nickel and zinc tracked the ferrous complex higher after a blast at an iron ore mine in China and amid falling inventories. The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose for a fourth straight session, climbing as much as 1.8 percent to 53,020 yuan a tonne, its highest since March 7, as concerns persist over disruption at the Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, where wage talks are under way. However, signs of slowing downstream demand in China, the world's top copper consumer, and the strength of dollar mean copper "may continue to be range-bound with periodic upside surprise on the newsflow of supply disruptions," Argonaut Securities analyst Helen Lau wrote in a note. A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated metals more expensive for holders of other currencies. FUNDAMENTALS * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai copper was up 1.4 percent at 52,800 yuan ($8,256.84) a tonne by the mid-session interval. * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was higher for a fifth session, up 0.1 percent at $7,106 a tonne at 0438 GMT, after earlier touching $7,135.50, its highest since Feb. 27. * OTHER METALS: Shanghai lead rose as much as 1.9 percent to an 18-month high of 20,780 yuan a tonne after a crackdown on recycling in China, while zinc climbed 2.5 percent and nickel gained 2.7 percent. * ALUMINIUM: China Hongqiao Group, the world's biggest aluminium producer, said it signed a financing agreement worth 30 billion yuan ($4.7 billion) with Industrial Bank Co Ltd as it looks to upgrade its manufacturing facilities. * LITHIUM: Chilean lithium miner SQM, has retained former chairman Julio Ponce as an adviser, according to Chilean state development agency Corfo, despite an agreement to distance himself from the firm to end a long-running royalties dispute. For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks edged up on Wednesday after tech sector strength lifted Wall Street shares, while concerns about Italy's debt prompted investors to move into lower-risk government debt elsewhere, pushing U.S. Treasury yields down from recent highs. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1230 U.S. International trade Apr PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0447 GMT Three month LME copper 7105.5 Most active ShFE copper 52790 Three month LME aluminium 2316.5 Most active ShFE 14770 aluminium Three month LME zinc 3186.5 Most active ShFE zinc 24565 Three month LME lead 2513 Most active ShFE lead 20600 Three month LME nickel 15710 Most active ShFE nickel 118610 Three month LME tin 20665 Most active ShFE tin 152490 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 46.92 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2381.62 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 109.47 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 525.65 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -1057.05 ($1 = 6.3947 Chinese yuan)