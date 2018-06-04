METALS-Shanghai copper hits highest since April as supply concerns emerge

MELBOURNE, June 4 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper rallied to the highest in more than six weeks on Monday, underpinned by a slightly softer dollar and supply concerns amid wage negotiations at the world's largest copper mine. FUNDAMENTALS * Shanghai Futures Exchange copper climbed 1.3 percent to 51,990 yuan ($8,097) a tonne, having earlier struck the highest since April 19. * COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper climbed 0.4 percent to $6,924 to by 0204 GMT, adding to gains in the previous session. Prices earlier rose to $6,964.50, the highest since May 23 and have punched above the 100-day moving average improving the metal's technical picture. * ESCONDIDA: The union of workers at BHP's Escondida copper mine in Chile said on Friday it had kicked off the latest round of labor negotiations with a contract proposal that includes a bonus of about $34,000 per worker at the world's largest copper mine. * TRADE: China warned the United States on Sunday that any agreements reached on trade and business between the two countries will be void if Washington implements tariffs and other trade measures, as the two ended their latest round of talks in Beijing. * U.S. ECONOMY: U.S. job growth accelerated in May and the unemployment rate dropped to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent, pointing to rapidly tightening labor market conditions, which could stir concerns about inflation. * STERLITE: Eleven days after police in southern India fired on protesters seeking the shutdown of a copper smelter owned by London-listed Vedanta, killing 13, residents say people suspected of involvement in the demonstrations are being targeted in a wave of arrests. * COPPER: A roadside bomb killed an Afghan archaeologist near an ancient Buddhist excavation site, also home to the country's largest copper reserve, raising concerns about increasing threats to government-backed projects, officials said on Sunday. * NICKEL: Premiums for nickel clambered off 15-month lows, rising by $25 to $190 according as the price window for imports turned more attractive. Shandong Xinhai Technology Co, one of China's largest nickel pig iron producers, has been told to cut back output ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in nearby Qingdao, an official told Reuters on Friday. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares edged up on Monday as strong U.S. jobs data offset worries that tariff wars between the United States and the rest of the world could drag global economic growth lower. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0830 Euro zone Sentix index Jun 0900 Euro zone Producer prices Apr 1345 U.S. ISM-New York index May 1400 U.S. Factory orders Apr 1400 U.S. Employment trends May PRICES BASE METALS PRICES Three month LME copper 6939 Most active ShFE copper 52070 Three month LME aluminium 2299.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14685 Three month LME zinc 3114 Most active ShFE zinc 24310 Three month LME lead 2450.5 Most active ShFE lead 19960 Three month LME nickel 15445 Most active ShFE nickel 117330 Three month LME tin 0 Most active ShFE tin 154750 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 307.02 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2401.46 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 363.85 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 285.57 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -1219.16 ($1 = 6.4207 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; editing by Richard Pullin)