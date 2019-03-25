Company News
METALS-Shanghai copper hits over 1-mth low on U.S. recession fears

Tom Daly, Mai Nguyen

    BEIJING/SINGAPORE, March 25 (Reuters) - Base metals fell on
Monday, with Shanghai copper plunging to its lowest since
February, due to worries about the prospect of a recession in
the United States, the world's biggest economy.
    U.S. Treasury 10-year note yields dropped on Friday below
three-month Treasury bill yields for the first time since 2007
after disappointing U.S. manufacturing data. A yield curve
inversion is seen as a leading recession indicator.
    "That indicates a recession is ahead so the market is really
concerned about this inversion. Copper as a proxy of the economy
is affected. That reflects how Chinese investors understand
about the copper market," said Helen Lau of Argonaut Securities.
           
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * COPPER: The most traded May copper contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) settled down 2 percent
to 48,120 yuan ($7,171.92) a tonne, its lowest since Feb. 18. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
eased 0.1 percent at $6,309 a tonne at 0711 GMT after declining
by 1.7 percent last week, its biggest weekly decline since
December. 
    * COPPER STOCKS: Copper stockpiles in ShFE warehouses
CU-STX-SGH dipped slightly to 259,172 tonnes last week. A
rapid build during a seasonal lull in demand in February pushed
copper stockpiles to a nine-month high by mid-March.

    * COPPER DEMAND: "Comparing with previous years, the order
from end users is weak. So the demand was not that strong for
now...(but) demand indeed goes up a little comparing to
beginning of the year," said He Tianyu, a Shanghai-based analyst
with CRU Group.
    * COPPER: Peruvian police said they have arrested the leader
and two lawyers of an indigenous community, accusing them of
trying to extort Chinese miner MMG Ltd by blocking a
road it uses to transport copper for the past month.

    * ANTOFAGASTA: Chile's Antofagasta expects to reach
an agreement with miner BHP Group to help ensure water
supply at its Zalidvar copper mine in the country's northern
desert, a company official told a Chilean newspaper on Friday.

    * GLENCORE ZINC: Mining giant Glencore said its
McArthur River zinc operations in northern Australia were
returning to normal after a weekend cyclone, while ports in
northwestern regions remained closed following the arrival of a
second cyclone.
    * OTHER METALS: All other metals were down across the board,
with Shanghai nickel closed down 2 percent, while
London nickel dropped 1.1 percent and London aluminium
 decreased 0.3 percent.
    * ALUMINIUM: China Hongqiao Group said on Friday
that a doubling of alumina sales helped offset lower aluminium
production and prices, leaving its net profit steady in the
second half of 2018.
    * CHINA: China reverted to being a net importer of alumina
in February for the first month since April 2018, while its
scrap metal imports plunged to just 160,000 tonnes, the lowest
in customs website records going back to June 2014. Scrap copper
imports stood at 60,000 tonnes.
    PRICES    
 BASE METALS PRICES                       0123 GMT
 Three month LME copper                     6310.5
 Most active ShFE copper                     48340
 Three month LME aluminium                  1898.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                  13675
 Three month LME zinc                         2808
 Most active ShFE zinc                       21755
 Three month LME lead                         2030
 Most active ShFE lead                       16880
 Three month LME nickel                      12985
 Most active ShFE nickel                    100330
 Three month LME tin                             0
 Most active ShFE tin                       147430
                                                  
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                            
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3   -773.98
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3  -1076.97
                                          
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3   -643.58
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3    575.65
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3  -3027.91
                                          
 

($1 = 6.7095 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly in Beijing and Mai Nguyen in Singapore;
Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
