METALS-Shanghai copper jumps as Escondida makes final wage offer

BEIJING, July 25 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper rose 2 percent to a three-week high in early trade on Wednesday, tracking a rise in London Metal Exchange (LME) prices on Tuesday amid tense negotiations at Chile's Escondida copper mine, the world's largest. Speculation last month about a possible strike at Escondida pushed London copper to a near 4 1/2-year high of $7,348 a tonne on June 7, before fears that a U.S.-China trade war could crimp demand pushed the price below $6,000 tonne last week. FUNDAMENTALS * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed as much as 2.2 percent to 50,270 yuan ($7,395) a tonne, the highest since July 5, and was up 1.8 percent at 50,070 a tonne as of 0140 GMT. * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the LME edged down 0.3 percent to $6,278 a tonne, after a 2.7 percent jump in the previous session. * CHILE: BHP's Escondida copper mine in Chile said on Tuesday it had made a final offer in talks with the union representing its rank-and-file workers that includes a beefed up contract signing bonus and a 1.5 percent increase in wages. * OTHER METALS: The Shanghai base metals complex was up across the board, with zinc and nickel both gaining more than 1 percent. * DRC: A computer system used by customs officials in Democratic Republic of Congo had technical problems at the weekend, adding to delays to mining trucks carrying copper and cobalt, sources and officials said on Tuesday. {nL5N1UK2X2] * BRAZIL: Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro said the timing for resuming full output at its Alunorte alumina refinery in Brazil remained uncertain, with the possibility it could be achieved between October and the middle of next year. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks rode higher on Wednesday thanks to strong U.S. corporate earnings and hopes China will boost fiscal support for its economy, while long-term U.S. yields hovered near six-week highs on speculation the Bank of Japan could be less accommodative. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0140 GMT Three month LME copper 6278 Most active ShFE copper 50070 Three month LME aluminium 2084 Most active ShFE aluminium 14395 Three month LME zinc 2598.5 Most active ShFE zinc 21480 Three month LME lead 2160.5 Most active ShFE lead 18710 Three month LME nickel 13630 Most active ShFE nickel 11000 Three month LME tin 19605 Most active ShFE tin 145160 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 640.83 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1964/9 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 535.21 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 794.38 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2078.71 ($1 = 6.7974 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin)