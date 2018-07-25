METALS-Shanghai copper jumps as Escondida makes final wage offer

(Adds broker comment, updates prices) BEIJING, July 25 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper rose as much as 2.2 percent to a three-week high on Wednesday, tracking Tuesday's gain in London Metal Exchange prices amid tense negotiations at Chile's Escondida copper mine, the world's largest. Speculation last month about a possible strike at Escondida pushed London copper to a near 4-1/2-year high of $7,348 a tonne on June 7, before fears that a U.S.-China trade war could crimp demand pushed the price below $6,000 tonne last week. Shanghai metals gained across the board and Asian shares were trading higher on hopes a more vigorous fiscal policy in China would spur growth, while the LME complex was mixed. Thin trading volumes in Wednesday's Asian session pointed to a short-covering rally, Malcolm Freeman, CEO, Kingdom Futures, wrote in a note. "The main indicator would seem to be the equity markets and although the Asian markets have rallied a little, the Dow futures are down 30 points, which could be the price to watch," he added. FUNDAMENTALS * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed as much as 2.2 percent to 50,270 yuan ($7,393.63) a tonne, the highest since July 5, and was up 1.4 percent at 49,880 a tonne by the mid-session interval. * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the LME edged down 0.4 percent to $6,267.50 a tonne, as of 0454 GMT, after a 2.7 percent jump in the previous session. * CHILE: BHP's Escondida copper mine in Chile said on Tuesday it had made a final offer in talks with the union representing its rank-and-file workers that includes a beefed up contract signing bonus and a 1.5 percent increase in wages. * DRC: A computer system used by customs officials in Democratic Republic of Congo had technical problems at the weekend, adding to delays to mining trucks carrying copper and cobalt, sources and officials said on Tuesday. {nL5N1UK2X2] * BRAZIL: Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro said the timing for resuming full output at its Alunorte alumina refinery in Brazil remained uncertain, with the possibility it could be achieved between October and the middle of next year. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks were higher on Wednesday, supported by strong Wall Street earnings and hopes China's government spending would boost growth but trade tensions remain in focus ahead of a meeting between the U.S. and European Commission presidents. PRICES 0454 GMT Three month LME copper 6267.5 Most active ShFE copper 49880 Three month LME aluminium 2081 Most active ShFE aluminium 14370 Three month LME zinc 2599.5 Most active ShFE zinc 21450 Three month LME lead 2164 Most active ShFE lead 18805 Three month LME nickel 13615 Most active ShFE nickel 110780 Three month LME tin 19620 Most active ShFE tin 145200 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 491.66 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1976.61 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 465.46 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 820.62 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2005.08 ($1 = 6.7991 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin and Vyas Mohan)