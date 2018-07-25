FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
July 25, 2018 / 5:17 AM / in 2 hours

METALS-Shanghai copper jumps as Escondida makes final wage offer

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Adds broker comment, updates prices)
    BEIJING, July 25 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper rose as much as
2.2 percent to a three-week high on Wednesday, tracking
Tuesday's gain in London Metal Exchange prices amid tense
negotiations at Chile's Escondida copper mine, the world's
largest.
    Speculation last month about a possible strike at Escondida
pushed London copper to a near 4-1/2-year high of $7,348 a tonne
on June 7, before fears that a U.S.-China trade war could crimp
demand pushed the price below $6,000 tonne last week.
    Shanghai metals gained across the board and Asian shares
were trading higher on hopes a more vigorous fiscal policy in
China would spur growth, while the LME complex was mixed.

    Thin trading volumes in Wednesday's Asian session pointed to
a short-covering rally, Malcolm Freeman, CEO, Kingdom Futures,
wrote in a note.
    "The main indicator would seem to be the equity markets and
although the Asian markets have rallied a little, the Dow
futures are down 30 points, which could be the price to watch,"
he added.
            
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded September copper contract on
the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed as much as 2.2
percent to 50,270 yuan ($7,393.63) a tonne, the highest since
July 5, and was up 1.4 percent at 49,880 a tonne by the
mid-session interval.
    * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the LME edged
down 0.4 percent to $6,267.50 a tonne, as of 0454 GMT, after a
2.7 percent jump in the previous session.
    * CHILE: BHP's Escondida copper mine in
Chile said on Tuesday it had made a final offer in talks with
the union representing its rank-and-file workers that includes a
beefed up contract signing bonus and a 1.5 percent increase in
wages.
    * DRC: A computer system used by customs officials in
Democratic Republic of Congo had technical problems at the
weekend, adding to delays to mining trucks carrying copper and
cobalt, sources and officials said on Tuesday. {nL5N1UK2X2]
    * BRAZIL: Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro
 said the timing for resuming full output at its
Alunorte alumina refinery in Brazil remained uncertain, with the
possibility it could be achieved between October and the middle
of next year.
    
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian stocks were higher on Wednesday, supported by strong
Wall Street earnings and hopes China's government spending would
boost growth but trade tensions remain in focus ahead of a
meeting between the U.S. and European Commission presidents.
    
        
    PRICES
                                          0454 GMT
 Three month LME copper                     6267.5
 Most active ShFE copper                     49880
 Three month LME aluminium                    2081
 Most active ShFE aluminium                  14370
 Three month LME zinc                       2599.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                       21450
 Three month LME lead                         2164
 Most active ShFE lead                       18805
 Three month LME nickel                      13615
 Most active ShFE nickel                    110780
 Three month LME tin                         19620
 Most active ShFE tin                       145200
                                                  
                                                  
 LME/SHFE COPPER             LMESHFCUc3     491.66
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM          LMESHFALc3   -1976.61
 LME/SHFE ZINC               LMESHFZNc3     465.46
 LME/SHFE LEAD               LMESHFPBc3     820.62
 LME/SHFE NICKEL             LMESHFNIc3    2005.08
 ($1 = 6.7991 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin and Vyas
Mohan)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.