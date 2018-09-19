METALS-Shanghai copper jumps to 1-month high after China's measured tariff response

BEIJING, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper prices rose sharply in early trade on Wednesday, tracking a jump in London in the previous session and hitting a one-month high as investors shrugged off an escalation of the U.S.-China trade row. China responded to the latest U.S. tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods with tariffs on about $60 billion worth of U.S. goods, as previously planned, but has reduced the levy it will collect on the products. FUNDAMENTALS * SHFE COPPER; The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as much as 2.8 percent overnight, its biggest intraday jump since April 19, to 49,730 yuan ($7,250.22) a tonne, its highest since Aug. 14. It was trading up 2.1 percent as of 0120 GMT. * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was flat at $6,085 a tonne, after closing up 2.4 percent in the previous session. * TRADE: China is not afraid of "extreme measures" the United States is taking in the trade war and will use it as an opportunity to replace imports, promote localisation and accelerate the development of high-tech products, state media said. * COPPER PREMIUM: Chinese copper import premiums SMM-CUYP-CN have risen to $107.50 a tonne, the highest since October 2015, indicating strong demand for physical metal. * COPPER: A company owned by Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov is in talks to raise $1.25 billion from Russian banks by the start of 2019 to build a massive mining and metallurgical plant at Russia's biggest untapped copper deposit, its chairman said. * OTHER METALS: Zinc was the other big gainer in Shanghai, rising as much as 2.5 percent to its highest since Sept 3, while LME zinc added 0.8 percent to $2,367.50 a tonne. * RUSAL: Rusal's foil-rolling plant Armenal has started cutting production due to U.S. sanctions on the Russian aluminium giant, a source at the plant and a source close to Rusal said. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks rose and U.S. Treasury yields hovered near four-month highs on Wednesday, as investors looked past the latest escalation in the U.S.-China trade conflict, seen by some market participants as less severe than expected. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0800 Euro zone Current account Jul 0830 UK Consumer prices Aug 1230 U.S. Housing starts Aug 1230 U.S. Building permits Aug PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0125 GMT Three month LME copper 6087 Most active ShFE copper 49390 Three month LME aluminium 2032 Most active ShFE aluminium 14465 Three month LME zinc 2367.5 Most active ShFE zinc 21035 Three month LME lead 2066 Most active ShFE lead 18690 Three month LME nickel 12315 Most active ShFE nickel 101580 Three month LME tin 18950 Most active ShFE tin 143630 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 755.14 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1679.35 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 1364.81 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 934.28 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2902.27 ($1 = 6.8591 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin)