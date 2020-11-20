METALS-Shanghai copper near highest in 2-1/2 yrs on Chinese demand

MELBOURNE, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper prices hovered near 2-1/2-year highs on Friday, underpinned by strong physical demand in China and hopes of supportive U.S. policies for the metal used in renewable energy under a Joe Biden presidency.

FUNDAMENTALS

* “Physical demand is pretty good in China, in production and in fabrication,” said NAB analyst Lachlan Shaw.

* A string of economic data has reflected strong consumer demand including China’s industrial output which rose at a faster-than-expected pace in October.

* “There are concerns about supply due to COVID-19 and over labour disputes in Chile, as well as building expectations about stimulus and a green energy push from the U.S. under a Biden presidency,” Shaw added. “If anything this year, the impact of COVID-19 has been to push back new projects because the miners reduced crews. And so the market is looking more bullish.”

* A weaker USD also supported gains, as did some monetary stimulus from China at the start of the week.

* Shanghai Futures Exchange copper rose 0.8% to 53240 yuan ($8,098) a tonne, on track for a weekly 2% gain, the most in three months, having this week hit the highest in 2-1/2 years at 53,800.

* London Metal Exchange copper inched up 0.4% to $7,122 a tonne by 0430 GMT, also on track to close the week up near 2-1/2-year highs of $7,179.

* The new Shanghai international copper contract traded up 0.8% with volumes around half the levels seen this time on its market debut on Thursday.

* STRIKES: One of the unions on strike at Chile’s Candelaria copper mine, owned by Canada’s Lundin Mining Corp, rejected a contract offer from the company on Tuesday, confirming the work stoppage would continue.

* World financial markets were hit by a wave of uncertainty on Friday after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called for an end to coronavirus pandemic relief for struggling businesses, sparking a rare clash between the central bank and Treasury.

