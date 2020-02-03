METALS-Shanghai copper plunges to 3-year low as Chinese markets reopen

(Updates with official prices)

By Peter Hobson

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper prices dived to a three-year low on Monday as Chinese markets reopened, giving investors the first opportunity since Jan. 23 to react to a coronavirus outbreak that threatens to damage the economy of the world’s biggest metals consumer.

Other Shanghai-traded industrial metals also tumbled, following big price falls on the London Metal Exchange (LME) that took place while Chinese markets were closed.

China’s equity markets, oil, iron ore and soft commodities contracts and the yuan plunged despite the central bank’s biggest cash injection into the financial system since 2004 and moves by regulators to curb selling.

The most traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) fell by its daily limit of 7% to 44,780 yuan a tonne, the lowest since November 2016, before ending down 6.5% at 45,040 a tonne.

Benchmark LME copper, however, traded up 0.6% at $5,602 a tonne in official rings – closing the gap between prices on the two exchanges, known as the arb.

“If the LME price hadn’t risen modestly, even with the ShFE price being down it would have still allowed the arb to be open,” said Deutsche Bank analyst Nick Snowdon.

“If we continue to see pressure (on prices) in Shanghai, there’ll be less logic for LME prices to hold up.”

LME copper is now down around 6.5% from its close on Jan. 23, but down 12% from a high in mid-January and near a two-year low of $5,518 reached last September.

By Sunday, 361 people had died in China from the coronavirus, compared with 17 on Jan. 23. At least another 171 cases have been reported in more than two dozen other countries and regions.

Several Chinese cities remain in virtual lockdown with travel severely restricted.

Data released on Monday showed China’s factory activity expanded at its slowest pace in five months in January, while industrial firms posted their first annual decline in profits in four years in 2019.

Looking to head off market panic, China’s central bank injected 1.2 trillion yuan ($173.8 billion) of liquidity into the markets via reverse repo operations on Monday.

It also unexpectedly cut the interest rate on those short-term funding facilities by 10 basis points. An adviser to the central bank said the chance of a benchmark lending rate cut on Feb. 20 had significantly increased.

Chinese regulators also asked investment managers to curb short-selling, sources told Reuters.

The ShFE exchange has suspended night-time trading until further notice.

ShFE most-traded aluminium, nickel, zinc , lead and tin fell by between 3.7% and 5.8%.

On the LME, benchmark aluminium traded down 0.1% at $1,720 a tonne, zinc was bid 0.6% lower at $2,187, nickel traded unchanged at $12,850, lead was bid down 1.1% at $1,858 and tin traded 0.8% lower at $16,225.