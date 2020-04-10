METALS-Shanghai copper posts best week in nearly 2 years on China demand recovery signs

(Updates prices, milestones; adds inventory data) By Tom Daly BEIJING, April 10 (Reuters) - A strong rally in Friday afternoon trade pushed Shanghai copper prices to a more than three-week high and their biggest weekly gain in 22 months, on signs of a recovery in demand from top consumer China and tightening supply across the globe. The metal rose 3.7% for the week, recording its third straight weekly gain as well as its biggest jump since the week ended June 8, 2018. However, it was down 17.1% for the year, weighed down by the novel coronavirus crisis. Demand in China fell first due to the virus "but infrastructure projects there are now being pulled forward, factories are restarting, construction activity is picking up, traffic congestion is increasing and pollution is increasing," Jefferies said in a note. "This all suggests that demand in China is clearly improving from a very low base," the brokerage said, adding that the early demand shock could now switch to "a more substantial supply shock." A total of 2.4 million tonnes of annual copper capacity - or 12% of global mine supply - has been temporarily shut due to virus-related curbs, Jefferies estimates. The London Metal Exchange is closed on Friday and will remain shut on April 13 on account of Easter Monday. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: The most-traded May ShFE copper contract rose as much as 2.6% in the afternoon session to 41,890 yuan ($5,957.92) a tonne, its highest since March 17, before closing at 41,790 yuan. * CHINA DATA: China's factory gate prices in March fell 1.5% year-on-year, the sharpest decline in five months. * SMELTERS: China's copper cathode output rose 2.6% month-on-month in March, research house Antaike said. * MINERS: MMG Ltd has declared force majeure on copper concentrate supplies from its Las Bambas mine in Peru, four sources said. * TRADE: China's foreign trade faces unprecedented challenges due to the virus that has spread to more than 200 countries, its assistant commerce minister said. * OTHER METALS: ShFE base metals were higher across the board, with nickel and tin tracking Thursday's gains in London to their highest levels since mid-March. They closed up 2.3% and 3.4%, respectively. Aluminium ended up 1.8% after touching its highest since March 20, while zinc closed up 0.3% and lead added 1%. * STOCKS: Copper inventories in ShFE warehouses CU-STX-SGH fell 4.4% from the previous week to 317,928 tonnes, the exchange said. Lead stocks PB-STX-SGH slipped 3.8% to 8,326 tonnes, the lowest since November 2018. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES CLOSE Most active ShFE copper 41790 Most active ShFE aluminium 11845 Most active ShFE zinc 15660 Most active ShFE lead 13835 Most active ShFE nickel 97310 Most active ShFE tin 126410 ($1 = 7.03098 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Arun Koyyur)