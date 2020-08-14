METALS-Shanghai copper posts weekly loss as China data fails to lift prices

(Updates prices)

By Mai Nguyen

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper prices were set to post a weekly loss on Friday, hurt by worse-than-expected data from China and uncertainty over a U.S. stimulus package.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed 0.8% lower to 50,100 yuan ($7,214.34) a tonne, settling down 3% for the week.

China’s July industrial output grew in line with June’s growth but was below analysts’ forecast. However, the data still showed a continued economic recovery in China, the world’s biggest copper consumer.

Meanwhile, talks for additional U.S. virus relief measures have been fruitless.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange, rose 1.1% to $6,321.50 a tonne by 0709 GMT. Prices have been moving sideways since mid-July as investors looked for a clear trend signal.

“Every time it gets to the $6,400 area it runs out of steam and falls back to the $6,200 area where ... you get steady buying on the LME Asian session which disappears at about $6,300,” said Malcolm Freeman, a director at UK broker Kingdom Futures.

“It seems evident that most metals semi fabricators are holding very little inventory. This month has so far seen a game of price ping-pong on the metals, but at some point, there will just be a ping as buyers scramble for metal,” he added.

FUNDAMENTALS

* China’s July aluminium output hit a record high as the longest domestic prices rally in more than a decade prompted smelters to restart production and launch new capacity.

* LME nickel rose 1.3% to $14,280 a tonne, while ShFE nickel advanced 1.3% to 114,100 yuan a tonne. London zinc edged up 0.1% to $2,376.50 a tonne and Shanghai zinc rose 0.3% to 19,455 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals, click or