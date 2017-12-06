FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Shanghai copper prices fall sharply on China demand jitters
#Market News
December 6, 2017 / 5:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

METALS-Shanghai copper prices fall sharply on China demand jitters

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Adds analyst comment, updates prices)
    BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper fell more than 3
percent on Wednesday, tracking a steep drop on the LME as
investors wound in profits on concerns China could see a weaker
first half of next year. 
    Analysts said besides a rise in copper inventories, the
selloff was fuelled by concerns about liquidity tightness in
China towards the year-end, amid a government-led deleveraging
push, and slowing investment in the country's power sector, a
key driver for copper. 
    The "sluggish investment in power indicates copper demand in
China may remain weak for a while," Helen Lau, an analyst at
Argonaut Securities, wrote in a note, adding that she expected
to see "more downward pressure" on the metal over the short
term.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded Shanghai Futures Exchange
copper contract fell 3.8 percent in morning trade
before trimming the losses to trade down 3.1 percent at 51,420
yuan  ($7,774.18) a tonne by the mid-session interval, and still
on course for its biggest one-day drop since November 2016. 
    * TECHNICALS: The ShFE copper contract's slump took it below
the 200-day moving average (DMA), a technical indicator, sending
a bearish signal to markets. 
    * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange was trading up 0.3 percent at $6,561 a tonne by
0441 GMT, having plummeted 4.2 percent on Tuesday as inventories
rose by over 10,000 tonnes. Prices saw the steepest daily drop
since July 2015 in the previous session.
    * SUPPORT: LME copper may test support at $6,492 a tonne, a
break below which could cause a loss to the next support at
$6,451, according to Reuters analyst Wang Tao.
    * PUTS: Traders pointed to a large 3,500 strike at $6,500 in
December copper put options, which could drag on prices.
<0#MCUZ7+>
    * SELLING: Traders noted consistent buying but one said it
was not sufficient to stop copper's selling momentum which was
in line with profit taking typically seen at year end. They are
also wary that further weakness could spark margin calls by a
large Shfe copper long.
    * NICKEL: Shanghai nickel was down 4 percent, tracking a
4.6-percent fall on the LME in the previous session to
the metal's lowest level in nearly two months, as prices cracked
below the 100-DMA, sparking more chart weakness. 
    * ZINC: ShFE zinc was down 2.6 percent at 24,750
yuan a tonne.
    * ALUMINIUM: ShFE aluminium was down 2.1 percent in
Shanghai, hurtling closer to support at 14,000 yuan a tonne, and
has now lost over 17 percent since Sept. 20 as winter production
cuts in China turned out to be less severe than expected. 
    
    METALS NEWS
    * COPPER: Indonesia said on Tuesday it planned to acquire
Rio Tinto's, stake in the Grasberg copper mine
operated by Freeport-McMoRan Inc, potentially solving a
drawn-out problem for all three parties. 
    * BATTERIES: Glencore has increased production of
metals used to make electric car batteries faster than its major
mining rivals, according to an industry-wide analysis.
       
    
    PRICES    
    
 BASE METALS PRICES                         0441 GMT
 Three month LME copper                         6561
 Most active ShFE copper                       51420
 Three month LME aluminium                      2049
 Most active ShFE aluminium                    14290
 Three month LME zinc                           3093
 Most active ShFE zinc                         24745
 Three month LME lead                         2470.5
 Most active ShFE lead                         18670
 Three month LME nickel                        10875
 Most active ShFE nickel                       87930
 Three month LME tin                           19435
 Most active ShFE tin                         140030
                                                    
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                              
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3      772.66
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3    -1381.32
                                          
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3       318.5
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3    -1007.38
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3     2382.47
                                          
 
($1 = 6.6142 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Joseph Radford and Amrutha
Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
