METALS-Shanghai copper sees first weekly jump in seven as trade tensions ease

BEIJING, July 27 (Reuters) - Shanghai Futures Exchange copper prices moved higher on Friday, as trade tensions between the United States and the European Union eased, although lingering concerns over the Sino-U.S. trade dispute curbed gains. After meeting European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said the two would work toward eliminating trade barriers on industrial goods. Copper rose 3.5 percent in Shanghai this week, its first weekly rise in seven after fears of a global trade war dragged prices down. London copper edged down on Friday, but was set for its first weekly rise in seven, with wage negotations at Chile's Escondida mine also supporting prices. {nL1N1UK20P] Malcolm Freeman, CEO of Kingdom Futures, warned it was premature to say metals markets had stabilised. "There is still quite a large disconnect in the global economy and until that settles and there is evidence of realignment it's unlikely that it will be plain sailing for the metals prices," he wrote in a note. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: The most-traded September copper contract on the ShFE closed up 0.2 percent at 50,090 yuan ($7,357.84) a tonne, while three-month LME copper inched down 0.1 percent to $6,286 a tonne, as of 0756 GMT. * CHINA: Profit growth for China's industrial firms eased in June from the previous month, data showed on Friday, as factory production slowed amid the worsening U.S. trade dispute and Beijing's efforts to cut pollution and debt. * TARIFFS: As trade tensions escalate between Washington and Beijing, the U.S. Senate quietly passed legislation on Thursday that would lower trade barriers on hundreds of items made in China. * ALUMINIUM: Shanghai aluminium closed up 0.5 percent for a gain of 2.3 percent this week, its biggest weekly jump since April. London aluminium slipped 0.3 percent, but is poised for its first weekly jump in eight after funds cut bets on lower prices. * ALERIS: India's Hindalco Industries Ltd said its U.S. unit Novelis Inc has agreed to buy aluminium processor Aleris Corp for $2.6 billion. * PERU: Anglo American is going ahead with the $5 billion development of its Quellaveco project in Peru, one of the world's largest untapped copper resources with the potential to transform the company's business outlook. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks edged higher on Friday on signs of rapprochement between the United States and Europe over trade issues and the yuan staunched losses on buying by Chinese state banks. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0802 GMT Three month LME copper 6286 Most active ShFE copper 50060 Three month LME aluminium 2064.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14395 Three month LME zinc 2579 Most active ShFE zinc 21320 Three month LME lead 2161 Most active ShFE lead 18805 Three month LME nickel 13800 Most active ShFE nickel 112200 Three month LME tin 19875 Most active ShFE tin 146680 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 492.81 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1842.34 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 473.57 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 873.77 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1574.98