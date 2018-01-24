FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 4:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

METALS-Shanghai copper sinks after LME inventory jump

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (adds analyst comment, updates prices)
    BEIJING, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper prices fell on
Wednesday, tracking a sharp decline in London on Tuesday after
London Metal Exchange (LME)refined copper inventories surged and
concerns grew over the strength of import demand in top copper
consumer China. 
    On-warrant copper stocks in facilities certified by the LME
MCUSTX-TOTAL - metal not earmarked for delivery from
warehouses and available for investors - jumped by 28 percent on
Tuesday, data showed.
    Cancelled LME warrants plunged by 16 percent to 44,000
tonnes, the biggest decline in the past four months, according
to brokerage Argonaut Securities. "This decline in cancelled
warrants may point to a weak imports appetite from China in
January," analyst Helen Lau wrote in a note. 
    China imported 450,000 tonnes of unwrought copper in
December, down 6.9 percent year-on-year, according to customs
data released on Tuesday. China's own refined copper production
was also at an all-time high of 865,000 tonnes last month.

              
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded March copper contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) was down 1.6 percent
to 52,770 yuan ($8,259) a tonne at the mid-session interval. It
earlier touched 52,520 yuan a tonne, the lowest since Dec. 14,
2017.
    * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the LME gained
0.3 percent to $6,944.50 a tonne at 0421 GMT, partly recovering
from a 2.1 percent drop to a one-month low in the previous
session.
    * USD: The dollar index was down 0.2 percent at a
three-year low. A weak greenback makes dollar-denominated metals
cheaper for holders of other currencies and supports prices.
    * BUMPER PROFITS: Zijin Mining Group Co,
, a Chinese gold and nonferous metals miner, expects
2017 net profits to rise 85-95 percent from a year ago.

    * LEAD: ShFE lead continued its recent rally due to
tight lead stocks and output curbs in China on environmental
grounds, climbing 0.7 percent to 19,720 yuan a tonne.
    * CHILE: Chile's conservative President-elect Sebastian
Pinera on Tuesday named a former finance minister in the top
copper exporter, Felipe Larrain, to fill the same spot again in
his new cabinet.
    * SCRAP: China's imports of scrap copper fell 19.8 percent
in December from a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday,
as the country continues a clampdown on taking foreign waste. 

    * RIO: The top U.S. securities regulator on Tuesday rejected
arguments by Rio Tinto Plc, and two former top
executives that its civil lawsuit claiming they concealed the
plunging value of coal assets owned by the big Anglo-Australian
mining company should be dismissed.
    * BRAZIL: Anglo American PLC said on Tuesday it
expects to receive long-awaited licenses on Friday which will
pave the way for the mining company to boost its Brazilian iron
ore production capacity by about 56 percent.
    For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian share markets took a time out on Wednesday as
investors were left breathless at the breakneck pace of recent
gains, while a fresh burst of speculative selling took the U.S.
dollar to three-year lows.
    {MKTS/GLOB]    
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0800  France     Markit manufacturing flash PMI Jan
    0830  Germany    Markit manufacturing flash PMI Jan
    0900  Euro zone Markit manufacturing flash PMI Jan
    1400  U.S.      Monthly home price index Nov
    1445  U.S.      Markit manufacturing flash PMI Jan
    1500  U.S.      Existing home sales    
    
    PRICES    
    
                                          0421 GMT
 Three month LME copper                    6944.50
 Most active ShFE copper                     52760
 Three month LME aluminium                    2229
 Most active ShFE aluminium                  14710
 Three month LME zinc                       3416.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                       26100
 Three month LME lead                       2617.5
 Most active ShFE lead                       19715
 Three month LME nickel                      12845
 Most active ShFE nickel                     99270
 Three month LME tin                         20730
 Most active ShFE tin                       146410
                                                  
                                                  
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3   1025.95
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3  -1840.45
                                          
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3    267.21
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3   -512.21
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3   2136.41
                                          
 
($1 = 6.3895 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and
Richard Pullin)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.