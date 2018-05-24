METALS-Shanghai copper slips after U.S. casts doubt on trade deal

(Adds Shanghai closing prices, updates London prices) BEIJING, May 24 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper prices snapped a five-day winning streak to end lower on Thursday, after U.S. President Donald Trump said any trade deal with China would "need a different structure" and Washington launched a probe into auto imports that could lead to new tariffs. Copper had rallied at the start of the week after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the prospect of a U.S.-China trade war, following the imposition of U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium, was "on hold". Industrial metals are suffering "under the risk-off tone in the markets, following signs that trade negotiations between the United States and China are not progressing as well as initially thought," ANZ wrote in a note. Copper is the "commodity most leveraged to the global economic cycle," it said. FUNDAMENTALS * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange shed 0.9 percent to close at 51,430 yuan ($8,053.81) a tonne. * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange shrugged off early losses to trade 0.2 percent higher at $6,879.50 a tonne, by 0739 GMT. In the previous session, it shed 1.6 percent. * GRASBERG: Rio Tinto confirmed on Wednesday that it was in discussions to sell its interest in the world's second-largest copper mine to Indonesia's state mining holding company Inalum. * INDIA: One person died and others were wounded by gunfire in southern India on Wednesday in fresh violence related to protesters' demands that a copper smelter be shut on environmental grounds. The day before at least 10 people were killed by police during a mass demonstration against the plant. * RUSAL: Russian aluminium firm Rusal resumed shipments to some customers last week following an extension of the deadline for companies to wind down contracts with the Russian company under U.S. sanctions, sources said. * RUSAL: Rusal, one of the world's biggest aluminium producers, said on Thursday its chief executive and seven board members have quit, and warned it may have problems servicing its debt due to the impact of U.S. sanctions. * ALUMINIUM: Aluminium was up 0.4 percent in London at $2,279 a tonne after Rusal's warnings on its debt troubles. The metal closed up 0.8 percent in Shanghai at 14,745 yuan a tonne. For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS Asian shares fell on Thursday after the U.S. government launched a national security probe into car imports that could lead to new tariffs, and President Donald Trump's comments suggested setbacks in U.S.-China trade talks. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0741 GMT Three month LME copper 6875.5 Most active ShFE copper 51420 Three month LME aluminium 2278 Most active ShFE aluminium 14740 Three month LME zinc 3032 Most active ShFE zinc 23440 Three month LME lead 2500.5 Most active ShFE lead 20445 Three month LME nickel 14670 Most active ShFE nickel 108170 Three month LME tin 20550 Most active ShFE tin 148190 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 264.36 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2194.03 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 414.53 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 182.11 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -2919.35 ($1 = 6.3858 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Tom Hogue and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)