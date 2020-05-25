Company News
METALS-Shanghai copper slips for second day as U.S.-China tensions simmer

    BEIJING, May 25 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper prices fell in
early trade on Monday, heading for a second straight dip, as
investors focused on tensions over Hong Kong between the United
States and top metals consumer China, whose annual parliament
meeting continues this week.
    The London Metal Exchange is closed on Monday for the Spring
Bank Holiday.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * COPPER: The most-traded July copper contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 0.6% at 43,470 yuan 
($6,093.01) a tonne, as of 0210 GMT, after ending more than 2%
lower on Friday.
    * INVENTORIES: Copper inventories in warehouses tracked by
the ShFE dropped at the fastest rate in nearly eight months,
falling by 15.7% from the previous week to 175,825 tonnes, data
showed on Friday.
    * COPPER: China's Tongling Nonferrous will in
July start up a new 400,000 tonnes per year copper smelting
project in Inner Mongolia after shutting down an older plant, a
government statement said.
    * STRIKE: Workers at China Molybdenum's Tenke Fungurume
copper-cobalt mine in Democratic Republic of Congo ended a
one-day strike on Sunday after agreeing a compromise with
management over compensation for working in isolation.

    * HONG KONG: China's proposed national security legislation
for Hong Kong could lead to U.S. sanctions and threaten the
city's status as a financial hub, White House National Security
Adviser Robert O'Brien said on Sunday.
    * OTHER METALS: The ShFE complex was mixed, with nickel
 down 1.8% and zinc slipping 0.1%, while lead
 added 1.4%, aluminium gained 0.7% and tin
 added 0.88%.
    * CHINA DATA: Chinese customs is on Monday due to release a
detailed breakdown of commodity imports and exports for April,
including by origin and destination.      
    
    PRICES    
 BASE METALS PRICES                       0212 GMT
 Most active ShFE copper                     43470
 Most active ShFE aluminium                  12875
 Most active ShFE zinc                       16320
 Most active ShFE lead                       14430
 Most active ShFE nickel                    100780
 Most active ShFE tin                       134320
 ($1 = 7.1344 yuan)

 (Reporting by Tom Daly, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
