METALS-Shanghai copper slips for second day as U.S.-China tensions simmer

BEIJING, May 25 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper prices fell in early trade on Monday, heading for a second straight dip, as investors focused on tensions over Hong Kong between the United States and top metals consumer China, whose annual parliament meeting continues this week. The London Metal Exchange is closed on Monday for the Spring Bank Holiday. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 0.6% at 43,470 yuan ($6,093.01) a tonne, as of 0210 GMT, after ending more than 2% lower on Friday. * INVENTORIES: Copper inventories in warehouses tracked by the ShFE dropped at the fastest rate in nearly eight months, falling by 15.7% from the previous week to 175,825 tonnes, data showed on Friday. * COPPER: China's Tongling Nonferrous will in July start up a new 400,000 tonnes per year copper smelting project in Inner Mongolia after shutting down an older plant, a government statement said. * STRIKE: Workers at China Molybdenum's Tenke Fungurume copper-cobalt mine in Democratic Republic of Congo ended a one-day strike on Sunday after agreeing a compromise with management over compensation for working in isolation. * HONG KONG: China's proposed national security legislation for Hong Kong could lead to U.S. sanctions and threaten the city's status as a financial hub, White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said on Sunday. * OTHER METALS: The ShFE complex was mixed, with nickel down 1.8% and zinc slipping 0.1%, while lead added 1.4%, aluminium gained 0.7% and tin added 0.88%. * CHINA DATA: Chinese customs is on Monday due to release a detailed breakdown of commodity imports and exports for April, including by origin and destination. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0212 GMT Most active ShFE copper 43470 Most active ShFE aluminium 12875 Most active ShFE zinc 16320 Most active ShFE lead 14430 Most active ShFE nickel 100780 Most active ShFE tin 134320 ($1 = 7.1344 yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)