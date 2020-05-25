Company News
METALS-Shanghai copper slips for second day as U.S.-China tensions simmer

    BEIJING, May 25 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper prices fell for
a second day on Monday, as investors focused on tensions between
the United States and top metals consumer China, whose annual
parliament meeting continues this week, and as supply
constraints eased.
    While copper stocks in Shanghai Futures Exchange warehouses
dropped at the fastest rate in nearly eight months last week,
China's copper consumption is weakening as a backlog of factory
orders clears and the call on refined metal to replace limited
scrap supply fades, Jinrui Futures said.
    "The conflict between China and the United States around
Huawei and Hong Kong is also escalating," the brokerage added in
a note.
    Supply-side support for copper prices is also weakening with
the resumption of some mining in South American countries after
coronavirus-related closures, Jinrui Futures added.
    The London Metal Exchange is closed on Monday for the Spring
Bank Holiday and reopens on May 26. 
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * COPPER: The most-traded July copper contract on the ShFE
 fell as much as 1.2% to a one-week low of 43,210 yuan
($6,054.36) a tonne, before closing 0.2% lower at 43,650 yuan.

    * COPPER: China's Tongling Nonferrous will in
July start up a new 400,000 tonnes per year copper smelting
project in Inner Mongolia after shutting down an older plant, a
government statement said.
    * STRIKE: Workers at China Molybdenum's Tenke Fungurume
copper-cobalt mine in Democratic Republic of Congo ended a
one-day strike on Sunday after agreeing a compromise with
management over compensation for working in isolation.

    * OTHER METALS: The ShFE complex ended mixed, with nickel
 closing down 2% and zinc ending 0.2% lower,
while lead closed up 1.7%, aluminium gained
0.3% and tin finished flat.
    
    PRICES    
                                          CLOSE
 Most active ShFE copper                  43650
 Most active ShFE aluminium               12835
 Most active ShFE zinc                    16330
 Most active ShFE lead                    14450
 Most active ShFE nickel                 100640
 Most active ShFE tin                    133310
 ($1 = 7.1370 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Tom Daly, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
