METALS-Shanghai copper slumps to 14-month low amid trade tensions

BEIJING, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper hit its lowest in more than a year overnight and was down for a fifth straight day in early trade on Wednesday, tracking a 2.6 percent drop in London copper overnight as U.S.-China trade tensions continue to weigh on metals prices. FUNDAMENTALS * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell as much as 2 percent in the night session to 47,040 yuan ($6,874.48) a tonne, its lowest since June 2017. Copper was trading down 1.3 percent at 47,380 yuan a tonne as of 0124 GMT. * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange snapped a five-day losing streak to trade up 0.6 percent at $5,852 a tonne on Wednesday, as the dollar index edged down from a two-week high, making metals cheaper for holders of other currencies. * OTHER METALS: Shanghai nickel fell 1.7 percent, after hitting its lowest since April 24 overnight, while zinc lost 1.5 percent and lead slumped 1.7 percent in early trade. * BHP: Global miner BHP said on Wednesday it would spend $35.2 million to buy a 6.1 percent stake in SolGold PLC , the majority owner and operator of the promising Cascabel copper-gold project in Ecuador. * RUSSIA: A company owned by Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov's holding company said on Tuesday it had started construction of a massive mining and metallurgical plant at the Udokan copper deposit in a remote region in eastern Siberia. * WAREHOUSING: Some warehouse firms want the London Metal Exchange to change its rules for delivering material so as to allow longer queues and boost revenues undermined by falling stocks, sources familiar with the matter said. * ALUMINA: A vote by striking workers at Alcoa's giant west Australian operations will close on Thursday, with the union anticipating a strong "no" vote that could prolong the four-week old strike. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks tracked their global peers lower while the safe-haven dollar was broadly higher on Wednesday as worries over persistent trade conflicts curbed investor appetite for riskier assets. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0126 GMT Three month LME copper 5852 Most active ShFE copper 47350 Three month LME aluminium 2064.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14645 Three month LME zinc 2418.5 Most active ShFE zinc 20840 Three month LME lead 2073 Most active ShFE lead 18665 Three month LME nickel 12500 Most active ShFE nickel 102760 Three month LME tin 0 Most active ShFE tin 145230 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 754.6 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1644.1 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 559.96 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 940.45 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2808.36 ($1 = 6.8427 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin)