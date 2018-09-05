METALS-Shanghai copper slumps to 14-month low amid trade tensions

(Adds comment, updates prices) BEIJING, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper hit its lowest in more than a year overnight and was down for a fifth straight day on Wednesday, tracking a 2.6 percent drop in London copper as U.S.-China trade tensions continued to weigh on metal prices. Open interest in Shanghai copper, a measure of market liquidity, on Tuesday hit its highest since July 18, as futures brokerages added a total of 3,047 lots to their short positions on the October contract. Shorts outnumber longs on every contract until at least January. The Shanghai copper futures curve remains in backwardation till January, a sign of higher immediate demand, with China copper premiums SMM-CUYP-CN still near a 22-month high. All other Shanghai base metals dropped with the exception of tin, which eked out a 0.5 percent rise. "There appears no let-up in the selling in base metals amid the stronger USD, ongoing trade tension and emerging market turmoil," ANZ said in a note. FUNDAMENTALS * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell as much as 2 percent in the night session to 47,040 yuan ($6,881.72) a tonne, its lowest since June 2017. It was trading down 1.4 percent at 47,320 yuan a tonne by the mid-session interval. * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange snapped a five-day losing streak to trade up 0.5 percent at $5,844 a tonne, as of 0400 GMT, as the dollar index edged down from a two-week high, making metals slightly cheaper for holders of other currencies. * OTHER METALS: Shanghai nickel dropped 2.1 percent, after hitting its lowest since April 24 overnight, while zinc, which is down 17.3 percent year-to-date, lost 2.2 percent and lead slumped 1.7 percent. * WAREHOUSING: Some warehouse firms want the London Metal Exchange to change its rules for delivering material so as to allow longer queues and boost revenues undermined by falling stocks, sources familiar with the matter said. * ALUMINA: A vote by striking workers at Alcoa's giant west Australian operations will close on Thursday, with the union anticipating a strong "no" vote that could prolong the four-week old strike. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Stock markets in Asia tracked their global peers lower, while the safe-haven dollar hovered near a two-week high on Wednesday as heightened worries over international trade conflicts curbed investor appetite for riskier assets. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0357 GMT Three month LME copper 5844.5 Most active ShFE copper 47310 Three month LME aluminium 2069.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14645 Three month LME zinc 2409 Most active ShFE zinc 20685 Three month LME lead 2078.5 Most active ShFE lead 18670 Three month LME nickel 12450 Most active ShFE nickel 102260 Three month LME tin 18850 Most active ShFE tin 145050 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 847.01 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1639.96 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 604.25 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 915.53 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 3121.65 ($1 = 6.8355 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Richard Pullin and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)