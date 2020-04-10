Company News
METALS-Shanghai copper steady, eyes best week since Dec as China recovers

    BEIJING, April 10 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper prices held
steady after early falls on Friday and were headed for their
best week since December on signs of a recovery in demand from
top consumer China and tightening supply across the globe.
    The metal was up 2.9% for the week and poised for its third
straight weekly rise as well as the biggest weekly gain since
the week ended Dec. 13.
    Demand in China fell first due to the coronavirus outbreak,
"but infrastructure projects there are now being pulled forward,
factories are restarting, construction activity is picking up,
traffic congestion is increasing and pollution is increasing,"
Jefferies said in a note. 
    "This all suggests that demand in China is clearly improving
from a very low base," the brokerage said, adding that the early
demand shock could now switch to "a more substantial supply
shock."     
    A total of 2.4 million tonnes of annual copper capacity - or
12% of global mine supply - has been temporarily shut due to
virus-related curbs, Jefferies estimates. 
    The London Metal Exchange is closed on Friday and will
remain shut on April 13 on account of Easter Monday.
   
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * COPPER: The most-traded ShFE copper contract fell
as much as 0.7% before recovering to trade up 0.1% at 40,890
yuan ($5,810.93) a tonne by the end of the morning session.
    * CHINA DATA: China's factory gate prices in March fell 1.5%
year-on-year, marking the sharpest decline in five months and
suggesting the economy remains way off from mounting a durable
recovery from the coronavirus shock.
    * SMELTERS: China's refined copper cathode output rose 2.6%
month-on-month in March, research house Antaike said, as
recovering demand from downstream users and higher treatment
charges lifted operating rates.
    * MINERS: MMG Ltd has declared force majeure on
copper concentrate supplies from its Las Bambas mine in Peru,
four sources said.
    * OTHER METALS: Nickel, used to make stainless
steel, rose as much as 2.9% in Shanghai to 97,840 yuan a tonne,
its highest since March 18, while tin gained as much as
3.4% to 126,410 yuan a tonne, the highest since March 17.
    Both metals tracked Thursday's gains in London. LME tin
 climbed as much as 5% to $15,120 a tonne, the highest
since March 17, on Thursday. "Yesterday, the LME left us a very
good closing price," one trader said.        
        
