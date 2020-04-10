METALS-Shanghai copper steady, eyes best week since Dec as China recovers

(Adds comment, updates prices) BEIJING, April 10 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper prices held steady after early falls on Friday and were headed for their best week since December on signs of a recovery in demand from top consumer China and tightening supply across the globe. The metal was up 2.9% for the week and poised for its third straight weekly rise as well as the biggest weekly gain since the week ended Dec. 13. Demand in China fell first due to the coronavirus outbreak, "but infrastructure projects there are now being pulled forward, factories are restarting, construction activity is picking up, traffic congestion is increasing and pollution is increasing," Jefferies said in a note. "This all suggests that demand in China is clearly improving from a very low base," the brokerage said, adding that the early demand shock could now switch to "a more substantial supply shock." A total of 2.4 million tonnes of annual copper capacity - or 12% of global mine supply - has been temporarily shut due to virus-related curbs, Jefferies estimates. The London Metal Exchange is closed on Friday and will remain shut on April 13 on account of Easter Monday. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: The most-traded ShFE copper contract fell as much as 0.7% before recovering to trade up 0.1% at 40,890 yuan ($5,810.93) a tonne by the end of the morning session. * CHINA DATA: China's factory gate prices in March fell 1.5% year-on-year, marking the sharpest decline in five months and suggesting the economy remains way off from mounting a durable recovery from the coronavirus shock. * SMELTERS: China's refined copper cathode output rose 2.6% month-on-month in March, research house Antaike said, as recovering demand from downstream users and higher treatment charges lifted operating rates. * MINERS: MMG Ltd has declared force majeure on copper concentrate supplies from its Las Bambas mine in Peru, four sources said. * OTHER METALS: Nickel, used to make stainless steel, rose as much as 2.9% in Shanghai to 97,840 yuan a tonne, its highest since March 18, while tin gained as much as 3.4% to 126,410 yuan a tonne, the highest since March 17. Both metals tracked Thursday's gains in London. LME tin climbed as much as 5% to $15,120 a tonne, the highest since March 17, on Thursday. "Yesterday, the LME left us a very good closing price," one trader said. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1230 US CPI MM, SA March PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0502 GMT Most active ShFE copper 40890 Most active ShFE aluminium 11760 Most active ShFE zinc 15580 Most active ShFE lead 13815 Most active ShFE nickel 97260 Most active ShFE tin 125530 ($1 = 7.03674 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Arun Koyyur)