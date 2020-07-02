METALS-Shanghai copper touches 6-month high as Chile supply risks mount

SINGAPORE, July 2 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper prices rose to their highest in more than six months on Thursday on mounting supply risks in top producer Chile and improving manufacturing data globally.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange touched 49,570 yuan ($7,016.28) a tonne, its highest since Dec. 30, 2019.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange advanced 0.5% to $6,090 a tonne by 0146 GMT.

Manufacturing activity rebounded in the United States in June, while the factory sector in Germany, Europe’s largest economy, contracted at a slower pace and top copper consumer China posted better-than-expected manufacturing data.

Meanwhile in Chile, where the number of COVID-19 cases have been climbing, miner BHP said it would begin to ramp down activity at its small Cerro Colorado copper mine in the country.

FUNDAMENTALS

* OTHER PRICES: LME aluminium rose 0.1% to $1,622.50 a tonne, nickel fell 0.3% to $12,810 a tonne, while in Shanghai, aluminium was up 0.5% to 14,005 yuan a tonne and nickel increased 0.2% to 102,540 yuan a tonne.

* HONG KONG: Hong Kong police arrested more than 300 people protesting China’s security legislation on Wednesday, while the U.S. House of Representatives moved to penalise banks doing business with Chinese officials who implement the law.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks were set to track Wall Street gains as investors cheered signs the global economy was emerging from its coronavirus hibernation although trade is likely to be choppy on fresh concerns about Hong Kong.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0900 EU Unemployment Rate May

1230 US Non-Farm Payrolls June

1230 US Unemployment Rate June

1230 US Average Earnings YY June

1230 US International Trade May

1230 US Initial Jobless Claims Weekly

1400 US Factory Orders MM May