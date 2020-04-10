METALS-Shanghai copper trades steady, but heads for best week since Dec

BEIJING, April 10 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper prices held steady after early falls on Friday and were headed for their best week since December on signs of a recovery in demand in top consumer China and tightening supply across the globe. The metal was up 2.8% for the week, poised for its third straight weekly rise and also the biggest weekly gain since the week ended Dec. 13. The London Metal Exchange is closed on Friday and Monday due to the Easter holiday. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: The most-traded ShFE copper contract fell as much as 0.7% before recovering to trade up 0.1% at 40,860 yuan ($288,702.04) by 0216 GMT. * CHINA PPI: China's factory gate prices in March fell 1.5% year-on-year, data showed, marking the sharpest decline in five months and suggesting the economy remains some way off from mounting a durable recovery from the coronavirus shock that shut down the country. * COPPER: Australia-based miner MMG Ltd has declared force majeure on copper concentrate supplies from its Las Bambas mine in Peru, four sources told Reuters on Thursday. * CHILE: Chile state copper miner Codelco, the world´s largest, said on Wednesday its production continued in line with its plans despite the measures it has implemented to stave off the spread of coronavirus at its operations. * CHINA: A video conferencing meeting of China's top copper smelters was unable to reach consensus on processing fees for the second quarter of 2020, three sources said. * OTHER METALS: Nickel, used to make stainless steel, rose as much as 2.9% in Shanghai to 97,840 yuan a tonne, its highest since March 18, while tin gained 3.4% to 126,410 yuan a tonne, the highest since March 17. Both metals tracked Thursday's gains in London. LME tin climbed as much as 5% to $15,120 a tonne, the highest since March 17, on Thursday. "Yesterday, the LME left us a very good closing price," one trader said. * POLL: Prices of base metals are expected to struggle in the coming months as the market is hit by feeble demand after widespread lockdowns to suppress the coronavirus pandemic smothered industrial activity, a Reuters poll showed. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or DATA/EVENTS AHEAD 1230 US CPI MM, SA March PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0216 GMT Most active ShFE copper 40850 Most active ShFE aluminium 11745 Most active ShFE zinc 15555 Most active ShFE lead 13805 Most active ShFE nickel 97270 Most active ShFE tin 125650 ($1 = 0.1415 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)