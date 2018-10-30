METALS-Shanghai metal prices slide on report of fresh U.S. tariffs

(Adds comment, updates prices) BEIJING, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Shanghai base metal prices fell on Tuesday after a report that the United States is planning potential tariffs on an additional $257 billion of Chinese goods. Prices have been weighed down by tit-for-tat tariffs imposed by the world's top two economies this year amid concerns the trade row will hurt demand for industrial metals. "Falling inventories and rising premiums continue to indicate the fundamentals remain positive for ... metals," ANZ wrote in a note. "However, rumours of more U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods triggered a sell-off." Any signs of weakening global economic growth from data out this week "would see commodity markets come under further pressure", the bank added. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had slipped 0.2 percent to $6,145 a tonne by 0338 GMT, having ended the previous session flat with support from tumbling inventories. * COPPER PREMIUMS: The premium for the cash over the three-month LME copper contract CMCU0-3 was last at $18.50 a tonne, having hit a three-year high of $47 a tonne on Friday in a sign of immediate market tightness. * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange had fallen by 0.2 percent to 49,780 yuan ($7,144.09) a tonne by the end of the morning session. * OTHER METALS: Zinc was hit hardest, dropping as much as 1.6 percent in London to a two-week low of $2,580.5 a tonne. The metal used to galvanise steel also fell as much as 2.4 percent in Shanghai to 21,675 yuan a tonne, the weakest since Oct. 9, as China's ferrous complex also moved lower. * BHP: The world's biggest miner BHP Billiton has trimmed its expectations of global growth for next year and 2020 due to a "lose-lose" result from the U.S.-China trade conflict, a senior executive said on Tuesday. * COLUMN: Lead, the bull market no-one wants to buy into: Andy Home. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares came under pressure on Tuesday with Chinese markets and the yuan falling, hurt by fresh worries about the intensifying Sino-U.S. trade war and tracking losses in Wall Street indexes. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0630 France Preliminary GDP Q3 0645 France Consumer spending Sep 0855 Germany Unemployment rate Oct 0900 Italy Preliminary GDP Q3 1000 Euro zone Preliminary GDP Q3 1000 Euro zone Business climate Oct 1000 Euro zone Consumer confidence final Oct 1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Aug 1300 Germany Consumer prices Oct 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Oct PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0335 GMT Three month LME copper 6147 Most active ShFE copper 49780 Three month LME aluminium 1988 Most active ShFE aluminium 14110 Three month LME zinc 2606 Most active ShFE zinc 21895 Three month LME lead 1967.5 Most active ShFE lead 18405 Three month LME nickel 11845 Most active ShFE nickel 98860 Three month LME tin 19095 Most active ShFE tin 146180 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 87.37 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1976.2 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 184.49 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1634.39 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2077.58 ($1 = 6.9680 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Richard Pullin and Joseph Radford)