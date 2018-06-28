METALS-Shanghai metals claw back more ground after trade war sell-off

(Adds analyst comment; updates prices) BEIJING, June 28 (Reuters) - Shanghai base metals prices rose on Thursday, with lead hitting a 19-month high, as they continued to recover from a sell-off triggered by trade war tensions between China and the United States. Lead prices in Shanghai rose for a fourth straight day, by as much as 3 percent to 20,615 yuan ($3,116.45) a tonne, the highest since Nov. 29, 2016, as an environmental crackdown in top producer China raises fears of tight supply. "China's lead production will remain under pressure over the coming years on the back of government-led consolidations and closures due to environmental concerns," BMI Research wrote in a note. BMI forecasts that China's lead output will see an average annual growth of 1.8 percent over 2018-27. FUNDAMENTALS * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.3 percent at 51,760 yuan ($7,824.76) a tonne, as of 0530 GMT. * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was flat at $6,690.50 a tonne, after closing down 0.3 percent in the previous session. * OTHER METALS: Shanghai zinc rose 1.7 percent, nickel added 1.8 percent and aluminium nudged up 0.2 percent. * ZINC: Australia's New Century Resources is on track to turn a giant tailings dam into the world's fifth-biggest source of zinc as it defies doubters to make its first shipment in August, said Patrick Walta, the mineral processor's managing director. * CHINA: Profits at China's industrial firms rose sharply in May, maintaining the previous month's sizzling pace despite signs of slowing momentum in the world's second-largest economy and an intensifying trade spat with the United States. * NORILSK: Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska got a boost on Wednesday in a long-running battle for control of Norilsk Nickel when a high court judge ruled fellow investor Roman Abramovich did not have the right to sell shares in the miner to a third businessman. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks slumped to nine-month lows on Thursday as investors worried that the Trump administration's approach to trade is harming global economic growth - even as the White House approach to Chinese investment in U.S. technology companies appeared to be softening. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment July 0900 Euro zone Business climate June 1200 Germany Consumer prices June 1230 U.S. Revised corporate profits Q1 1230 U.S. Final GDP Q1 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims PRICES 0527 GMT Three month LME copper 6692 Most active ShFE copper 51800 Three month LME aluminium 2171.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14180 Three month LME zinc 2882 Most active ShFE zinc 23180 Three month LME lead 2434.5 Most active ShFE lead 20560 Three month LME nickel 14965 Most active ShFE nickel 117090 Three month LME tin 19800 Most active ShFE tin 144500 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 231.17 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2518.55 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 434.27 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 658.26 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -421.25 ($1 = 6.6149 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Sunil Nair)