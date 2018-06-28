FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018 / 5:53 AM / in 38 minutes

METALS-Shanghai metals claw back more ground after trade war sell-off

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Adds analyst comment; updates prices)
    BEIJING, June 28 (Reuters) - Shanghai base metals prices
rose on Thursday, with lead hitting a 19-month high, as they
continued to recover from a sell-off triggered by trade war
tensions between China and the United States.
    Lead prices in Shanghai rose for a fourth straight day, by
as much as 3 percent to 20,615 yuan ($3,116.45) a tonne, the
highest since Nov. 29, 2016, as an environmental crackdown in
top producer China raises fears of tight supply.      
    "China's lead production will remain under pressure over the
coming years on the back of government-led consolidations and
closures due to environmental concerns," BMI Research wrote in a
note. BMI forecasts that China's lead output will see an average
annual growth of 1.8 percent over 2018-27.
            
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded August copper contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.3 percent at 51,760
yuan ($7,824.76) a tonne, as of 0530 GMT. 
    * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange was flat at $6,690.50 a tonne, after closing
down 0.3 percent in the previous session.
    * OTHER METALS: Shanghai zinc rose 1.7 percent,
nickel added 1.8 percent and aluminium nudged
up 0.2 percent.
    * ZINC: Australia's New Century Resources is on
track to turn a giant tailings dam into the world's
fifth-biggest source of zinc as it defies doubters to make its
first shipment in August, said Patrick Walta, the mineral
processor's managing director.
    * CHINA: Profits at China's industrial firms rose sharply in
May, maintaining the previous month's sizzling pace despite
signs of slowing momentum in the world's second-largest economy
and an intensifying trade spat with the United States. 
          
    * NORILSK: Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska got a boost on
Wednesday in a long-running battle for control of Norilsk Nickel
when a high court judge ruled fellow investor Roman Abramovich
did not have the right to sell shares in the miner to a third
businessman.
    
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian stocks slumped to nine-month lows on Thursday as
investors worried that the Trump administration's approach to
trade is harming global economic growth - even as the White
House approach to Chinese investment in U.S. technology
companies appeared to be softening.    
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0600  Germany     GfK consumer sentiment July
    0900  Euro zone    Business climate June
    1200  Germany    Consumer prices June
    1230  U.S.    Revised corporate profits Q1
    1230  U.S.      Final GDP Q1
    1230  U.S.    Weekly jobless claims       
        
    PRICES
                                          0527 GMT
 Three month LME copper                       6692
 Most active ShFE copper                     51800
 Three month LME aluminium                  2171.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                  14180
 Three month LME zinc                         2882
 Most active ShFE zinc                       23180
 Three month LME lead                       2434.5
 Most active ShFE lead                       20560
 Three month LME nickel                      14965
 Most active ShFE nickel                    117090
 Three month LME tin                         19800
 Most active ShFE tin                       144500
                                                  
                                                  
 LME/SHFE COPPER             LMESHFCUc3     231.17
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM          LMESHFALc3   -2518.55
 LME/SHFE ZINC               LMESHFZNc3     434.27
 LME/SHFE LEAD               LMESHFPBc3     658.26
 LME/SHFE NICKEL             LMESHFNIc3    -421.25
 
($1 = 6.6149 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and
Sunil Nair)
