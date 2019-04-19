Company News
April 19, 2019 / 5:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

METALS-Shanghai metals edges lower; copper on course for weekly rise

4 Min Read

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    BEIJING, April 19 (Reuters) - Most Shanghai base metal
prices drifted lower on Friday as traders were away in Europe
and parts of Asia for the Good Friday holiday, while the London
Metal Exchange was closed until Tuesday.
    Copper on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) was
down 0.5 percent by the end of the morning but still on course
to end the week up 0.6 percent after positive macro data from
top metals consumer China, whose first-quarter GDP growth beat 
expectations.
    Nickel, used to make stainless steel, fell the most
in the Shanghai base complex, tumbling as much as 1.7 percent to
98,610 yuan ($14,715.71) a tonne, its lowest since Feb. 19. The
metal is heading for a 2 percent drop this week, after falling
2.2 percent last week. 
    The pace of new ferro-nickel capacity coming into the market
has increased, Industrial Securities said in a note.
    "Downstream, stainless steel stocks are higher and demand
remains weak. On the whole, nickel prices will continue to be
under pressure as macro optimism subsides," the brokerage added.
   
         
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * COPPER: The most-traded June ShFE copper contract ended
the morning on 49,510 yuan ($7,388.45) a tonne. 
    * CHINA: China's refined copper output came in at 705,000
tonnes in March, according to data published by the National
Bureau of Statistics. The bureau said the number was up 10.2
percent year-on-year but it is the lowest monthly total in
records on the bureau's website since June 2016. 
    * COPPER: Chile's Cochilco state copper commission on
Thursday held its estimate for the price of copper at $3.05 per
pound, rising to $3.08 for 2020 on improving prospects for
growth in China. 
    * COPPER: However, Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN
have fallen to $50.50 a tonne, the lowest since April 2017, in a
sign of weaker physical demand for the metal in China.    
     * ALUMINIUM: ShFE aluminium rose 0.1 percent to
14,070 yuan a tonne, trading higher for a third day. It is on
course to end the week up 1.4 percent in what would be its best
week since the week ended Feb. 22. 
    * WAREHOUSING: The LME poised to deal with a loophole in its
warehousing rules, exposed after commodity trader Glencore
 bought large amounts of aluminium earlier this year,
sources familiar with the matter said.
    * ZINC: ShFE zinc was set for a 3.1 percent weekly
fall, after zinc shed 5.5 percent in London this week,
its biggest weekly drop since August.

    PRICES
                                           0523 GMT
 Most active ShFE copper                      49500
 Most active ShFE aluminium                   14065
 Most active ShFE zinc                        21650
 Most active ShFE lead                        16475
 Most active ShFE nickel                      99120
 Most active ShFE tin                        147800
                                                   
                                                   
 LME/SHFE COPPER               LMESHFCUc3     -89.5
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM            LMESHFALc3   -107.45
                                           
 LME/SHFE ZINC                 LMESHFZNc3      1.44
 LME/SHFE LEAD                 LMESHFPBc3   1268.82
 LME/SHFE NICKEL               LMESHFNIc3    905.89
                                           
 
($1 = 6.7010 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below