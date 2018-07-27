METALS-Shanghai metals rise after China industrial profits jump

BEIJING, July 27 (Reuters) - Shanghai base metal prices rose on Friday, buoyed by a 20-percent year-on-year jump in profits for China's industrial companies in June, even as profit growth in the non-ferrous sector fell. Shanghai copper edged up and is on course to gain 3.6 percent this week, which would mark its first weekly rise in seven after fears of a global trade war dragged on the market. FUNDAMENTALS * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange had inched up 0.1 percent to 50,070 yuan ($8,676.56) a tonne by 0152 GMT. * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.2 percent to $6,277 a tonne, after ending flat in the previous session, but is also on course for its first weekly jump in seven. * CHINA: Profits at China's industrial companies in June rose 20 percent from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Friday, versus a 21.1-percent gain in May. * ALUMINIUM: Shanghai aluminium gained 0.2 percent and is on course for a 2.2-percent gain over the week, which would be its biggest weekly jump since the week ending April 20. London aluminium is heading for its first weekly jump in eight after funds cut bets on lower prices. * ALERIS: India's Hindalco Industries Ltd said its U.S. unit Novelis Inc has agreed to buy aluminium processor Aleris Corp for $2.6 billion, giving it a foothold in supplying the aerospace industry and other value-added businesses globally. * PERU: Anglo American is going ahead with the $5 billion development of its Quellaveco project in Peru, one of the world's largest untapped copper resources with the potential to transform the company's business outlook. * TARIFFS: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he wanted to see gestures from the United States over steel and aluminium taxes and that he opposed entering a negotiation for a comprehensive trade agreement between Europe and Washington. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks struggled to gain traction on Friday, following a mixed end to Wall Street trade and as the worsening Sino-U.S. trade dispute kept investors in the region cautious, despite signs of rapprochement between the United States and Europe. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0157 GMT Three month LME copper 6277.5 Most active ShFE copper 50060 Three month LME aluminium 2062.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14355 Three month LME zinc 2576 Most active ShFE zinc 21355 Three month LME lead 2160 Most active ShFE lead 18850 Three month LME nickel 13760 Most active ShFE nickel 112190 Three month LME tin 19850 Most active ShFE tin 145320 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 550.32 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1873.44 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 507.77 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 860.92 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2079.16 ($1 = 6.8080 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly Editing by Joseph Radford)