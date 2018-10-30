METALS-Shanghai metals slide on report of fresh U.S. tariffs

BEIJING, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Shanghai base metal prices fell in early trade on Tuesday on a stronger dollar and a report that the United States is planning tariffs on an additional $257 billion of Chinese goods. Prices have been weighed down by tit-for-tat tariffs imposed by the world's top two economies this year amid concerns the trade row will hurt demand for industrial metals. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.4 percent to $6,134 a tonne by 0126 GMT, having ended the previous session flat with support from tumbling inventories. * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell by 0.3 percent to 49,740 yuan ($7,146) a tonne. * OTHER METALS: Zinc was hit hardest, falling as much as 1.5 percent in London to a two-week low of $2,580.5 a tonne. The metal used to galvanise steel also fell as much as 2.2 percent in Shanghai to 21,715 yuan a tonne, the weakest since Oct. 22, as China's ferrous complex also moved lower. * USD: The dollar index nudged up 0.1 percent to 96.659. A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated metals more expensive for holders of other currencies. * RIO: Mining companies must forge new ties with partners from customers to governments as they pursue innovation and compete for talent with technology giants, Rio Tinto's, chief executive said in a speech to be delivered on Tuesday. * COBALT: Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt is among four Chinese companies weighing a London market debut, China Daily reported on Tuesday. * COLUMN: Lead, the bull market no-one wants to buy into: Andy Home. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares came under pressure on Tuesday after Wall Street peers finished weaker, hurt by fresh worries about the U.S.-China trade war and were on track for their biggest October decline since the 2008 financial crisis. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0630 France Preliminary GDP Q3 0645 France Consumer spending Sep 0855 Germany Unemployment rate Oct 0900 Italy Preliminary GDP Q3 1000 Euro zone Preliminary GDP Q3 1000 Euro zone Business climate Oct 1000 Euro zone Consumer confidence final Oct 1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Aug 1300 Germany Consumer prices Oct 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Oct PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0122 GMT Three month LME copper 6136 Most active ShFE copper 49720 Three month LME aluminium 1981 Most active ShFE aluminium 14120 Three month LME zinc 2588 Most active ShFE zinc 21755 Three month LME lead 1959 Most active ShFE lead 18415 Three month LME nickel 11805 Most active ShFE nickel 98750 Three month LME tin 19090 Most active ShFE tin 146290 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 177.94 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1922.39 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 217.46 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1742.11 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2399.95 ($1 = 6.9605 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin)