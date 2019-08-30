METALS-Shanghai nickel at record high on supply concerns

(Adds details and updates prices) By Mai Nguyen SINGAPORE, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Shanghai nickel prices hit an all-time high on Friday as a waste spill at a nickel plant in Papua New Guinea sparked fears of supply shortage. Shanghai most-traded nickel contract was up 2.6% at a record high of 130,100 yuan ($18,342.54) a tonne, as of 0359 GMT, while London nickel was down 0.3%, after hitting a three-week high in the previous session. A nickel plant of Metallurgical Corp of China's Ramu Nickel Cobalt project in Papua New Guinea is facing compensation claims and possibly closure after it spilled waste into a local bay, a country official said. "The (Ramu) operation produces approximately 35,000 tonnes of nickel, equivalent to 23% of the metal held in London Metal Exchange inventories," said ANZ in a note. FUNDAMENTALS * NICKEL SPREAD: The premium for cash nickel over the three-month contract on the London Metal Exchange (LME) MNI0-3 has spiked to a 10-year high of $99 a tonne, signalling tight nearby supply. One party holds 50%-80% of available LME inventories. <0#LME-WHL> * NICKEL STOCKS: Nickel inventories in LME-approved warehouses MNISTX-TOTAL have edged up in August, but are still hovering around a six-year low, while ShFE nickel stocks last week rose to their highest since June 2018. SNI-TOTAL-W * NICKEL/TIN: ShFE nickel on Friday surpassed tin prices for the first time since both contracts were launched in 2015, after LME nickel prices topped tin on Tuesday. * CHINA: Factory activity in China is expected to have contracted for a fourth straight month in August, a Reuters poll showed, as the United States ratcheted up trade pressure and domestic demand remained sluggish. * TRADE TALKS: The United States and China gave signs on Thursday that they will resume trade talks as the two economic superpowers discussed the next round of in-person negotiations in September. * JIANGXI: China's Jiangxi Copper Co produced 749,300 tonnes of refined copper cathode in January-June, up 3.5% from a year earlier, and 102,000 tonnes of copper concentrate during the period, up 0.2% year-on-year. * PRICES: LME copper eased 0.1%, aluminium edged up 0.1%, lead dipped 0.2%, while Shanghai copper rose 0.3%, lead climbed 0.3% and aluminium edged up 0.1%. * ZINC: Zinc prices on both the LME and ShFE were on track for a fifth straight monthly decline, as the U.S.-China prolonged trade war weighed on demand outlook. LME zinc fell 0.5% while ShFE zinc declined 0.2%. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or PRICES Three month LME copper Most active ShFE copper Three month LME aluminium Most active ShFE aluminium Three month LME zinc Most active ShFE zinc Three month LME lead Most active ShFE lead Three month LME nickel Most active ShFE nickel Three month LME tin Most active ShFE tin ARBS ($1 = 7.0928 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)