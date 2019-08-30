Company News
August 30, 2019 / 4:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

METALS-Shanghai nickel at record high on supply concerns

Mai Nguyen

 (Adds details and updates prices)
    By Mai Nguyen
    SINGAPORE, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Shanghai nickel prices hit an
all-time high on Friday as a waste spill at a nickel plant in
Papua New Guinea sparked fears of supply shortage.
    Shanghai most-traded nickel contract          was up 2.6% at
a record high of 130,100 yuan ($18,342.54) a tonne, as of 0359
GMT, while London nickel         was down 0.3%, after hitting a
three-week high in the previous session.
    A nickel plant of Metallurgical Corp of China's            
Ramu Nickel Cobalt project in Papua New Guinea is facing
compensation claims and possibly closure after it spilled waste
into a local bay, a country official said.              
    "The (Ramu) operation produces approximately 35,000 tonnes
of nickel, equivalent to 23% of the metal held in London Metal
Exchange inventories," said ANZ in a note.
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * NICKEL SPREAD: The premium for cash nickel over the
three-month contract on the London Metal Exchange (LME) MNI0-3
has spiked to a 10-year high of $99 a tonne, signalling tight
nearby supply. One party holds 50%-80% of available LME
inventories.  <0#LME-WHL>
    * NICKEL STOCKS: Nickel inventories in LME-approved
warehouses MNISTX-TOTAL have edged up in August, but are still
hovering around a six-year low, while ShFE nickel stocks last
week rose to their highest since June 2018. SNI-TOTAL-W 
    * NICKEL/TIN: ShFE nickel on Friday surpassed tin prices
         for the first time since both contracts were launched
in 2015, after LME nickel prices topped tin         on Tuesday.
            
    * CHINA: Factory activity in China is expected to have
contracted for a fourth straight month in August, a Reuters poll
showed, as the United States ratcheted up trade pressure and
domestic demand remained sluggish.             
    * TRADE TALKS: The United States and China gave signs on
Thursday that they will resume trade talks as the two economic
superpowers discussed the next round of in-person negotiations
in September.             
    * JIANGXI: China's Jiangxi Copper Co                      
produced 749,300 tonnes of refined copper cathode in
January-June, up 3.5% from a year earlier, and 102,000 tonnes of
copper concentrate during the period, up 0.2% year-on-year.
            
    * PRICES: LME copper         eased 0.1%, aluminium        
edged up 0.1%, lead         dipped 0.2%, while Shanghai copper
         rose 0.3%, lead          climbed 0.3% and aluminium
         edged up 0.1%.
    * ZINC: Zinc prices on both the LME and ShFE were on track
for a fifth straight monthly decline, as the U.S.-China
prolonged trade war weighed on demand outlook. LME zinc        
fell 0.5% while ShFE zinc          declined 0.2%.
    ($1 = 7.0928 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
