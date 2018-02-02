FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 4:51 AM / in 15 minutes

METALS-Shanghai nickel climbs after rollercoaster week

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Adds broker comment, updates prices)
    BEIJING, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Shanghai nickel rose on Friday
after a rollercoaster week, tracking an overnight jump in London
prices as investors took up new long positions.
    The metal, which is used to make stainless steel, opened 3
percent higher on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE),
reversing three straight sessions of declines before easing
back.
    Open interest rose by 24,120 lots on Friday after long
positions among brokerages on the most traded May nickel
contract fell by 4,177 lots on Thursday, according to ShFE data.
    "Given the move lower was driven by long liquidation, it
would certainly appear that some of this length has been
re-established," brokerage Marex Spectron said in a note.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * NICKEL: The May contract on the ShFE was up 2.1
percent at 104,540 yuan ($16,642.52) a tonne by the mid-session
interval, on course for a weekly gain of 0.4 percent.
    * COPPER: The most-traded March copper contract was
down 0.1 percent at 53,110 yuan a tonne, but three-month copper
on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.1 percent at
$7,127.50 a tonne at 0430 GMT, having ended flat on Thursday.   
    * LEAD: LME lead touched a fresh 6-1/2-year high of
$2,681 a tonne on concerns over a harsh North American winter
and an environmental crackdown in China, before easing back to
$2,666.50 a tonne.
    * DRC: Glencore on Thursday said copper output in
2018 should rise to nearly 1.5 million tonnes as its Katanga
mine in Democratic Republic of Congo ramps up to add roughly
150,000 tonnes, as well as 11,600 tonnes of cobalt.
    * MADAGASCAR: Japan's Sumitomo Corp said on
Thursday it has resumed production at the Ambatovy nickel-cobalt
project in Madagascar from end-January after halting operations
earlier last month due to damages caused by cyclone.

    * BAUXITE: Guinean bauxite mining company La Guineenne des
Mines shipped the first ore from its project in the western Boke
region on Thursday and will target exports of 2 to 4 million
tonnes this year, its chief executive said.        
    For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * The euro neared multi-year peaks on Friday as talk of
policy tightening in Europe and expectations that inflation is
set to gear higher drove up borrowing costs globally, a move
that sparked a sell-off in Asian equities.    
    
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    1000  Euro zone    Producer prices Dec 
    1330  U.S.     Nonfarm payrolls Jan
    1330  U.S.      Unemployment rate Jan
    1445  U.S.       ISM-New York index Jan
    1500  U.S.      Factory orders Dec    
        
    PRICES
    
 BASE METALS PRICES                         0430 GMT
 Three month LME copper                       7127.5
 Most active ShFE copper                       53100
 Three month LME aluminium                      2226
 Most active ShFE aluminium                    14385
 Three month LME zinc                           3546
 Most active ShFE zinc                         26780
 Three month LME lead                         2666.5
 Most active ShFE lead                         19635
 Three month LME nickel                        13875
 Most active ShFE nickel                      104540
 Three month LME tin                           21470
 Most active ShFE tin                         148730
                                                    
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                              
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3      964.16
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3    -1794.24
                                          
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3         343
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3      -527.2
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3     1640.45
                                          
    
  ($1 = 6.2815 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Subhranshu Sahu)
The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
