METALS-Shanghai nickel climbs after rollercoaster week

(Adds broker comment, updates prices) BEIJING, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Shanghai nickel rose on Friday after a rollercoaster week, tracking an overnight jump in London prices as investors took up new long positions. The metal, which is used to make stainless steel, opened 3 percent higher on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE), reversing three straight sessions of declines before easing back. Open interest rose by 24,120 lots on Friday after long positions among brokerages on the most traded May nickel contract fell by 4,177 lots on Thursday, according to ShFE data. "Given the move lower was driven by long liquidation, it would certainly appear that some of this length has been re-established," brokerage Marex Spectron said in a note. FUNDAMENTALS * NICKEL: The May contract on the ShFE was up 2.1 percent at 104,540 yuan ($16,642.52) a tonne by the mid-session interval, on course for a weekly gain of 0.4 percent. * COPPER: The most-traded March copper contract was down 0.1 percent at 53,110 yuan a tonne, but three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.1 percent at $7,127.50 a tonne at 0430 GMT, having ended flat on Thursday. * LEAD: LME lead touched a fresh 6-1/2-year high of $2,681 a tonne on concerns over a harsh North American winter and an environmental crackdown in China, before easing back to $2,666.50 a tonne. * DRC: Glencore on Thursday said copper output in 2018 should rise to nearly 1.5 million tonnes as its Katanga mine in Democratic Republic of Congo ramps up to add roughly 150,000 tonnes, as well as 11,600 tonnes of cobalt. * MADAGASCAR: Japan's Sumitomo Corp said on Thursday it has resumed production at the Ambatovy nickel-cobalt project in Madagascar from end-January after halting operations earlier last month due to damages caused by cyclone. * BAUXITE: Guinean bauxite mining company La Guineenne des Mines shipped the first ore from its project in the western Boke region on Thursday and will target exports of 2 to 4 million tonnes this year, its chief executive said. For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * The euro neared multi-year peaks on Friday as talk of policy tightening in Europe and expectations that inflation is set to gear higher drove up borrowing costs globally, a move that sparked a sell-off in Asian equities. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Producer prices Dec 1330 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Jan 1330 U.S. Unemployment rate Jan 1445 U.S. ISM-New York index Jan 1500 U.S. Factory orders Dec PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0430 GMT Three month LME copper 7127.5 Most active ShFE copper 53100 Three month LME aluminium 2226 Most active ShFE aluminium 14385 Three month LME zinc 3546 Most active ShFE zinc 26780 Three month LME lead 2666.5 Most active ShFE lead 19635 Three month LME nickel 13875 Most active ShFE nickel 104540 Three month LME tin 21470 Most active ShFE tin 148730 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 964.16 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1794.24 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 343 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -527.2 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1640.45 ($1 = 6.2815 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Joseph Radford and Subhranshu Sahu)