METALS-Shanghai nickel continues rise as investors go long

BEIJING, May 29 (Reuters) - Nickel prices rose sharply on Tuesday in Shanghai, where investors continued to pile into the metal, and in London, where trading resumed after a U.K. public holiday on Monday. Long positions held by brokerages on the Shanghai Futures Exchange's (ShFE) July nickel contract increased by around 5,000 lots to 117,911 lots on Monday, according to exchange data. FUNDAMENTALS * NICKEL: The most-traded July nickel contract on the ShFE rose as much as 2.4 percent to 112,500 yuan ($17,558.37) a tonne, its highest since June 2015. Shanghai nickel is up by around 7.9 percent so far this month. * NICKEL: Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.1 percent at $14,940 a tonne by 0226 GMT. * COPPER: London copper edged down 0.2 percent to $6,874.50 a tonne as the dollar index gained, making metals more expensive for holders of other currencies. Shanghai copper edged up 0.3 percent. * SHFE: Major state copper and aluminium producers were among the companies that traded almost half a billion yuan of metal on the ShFE's new physical trading platform on its debut on Monday, the exchange said. * ALUMINIUM: China's state-owned Chinalco is set to close the gap on privately run China Hongqiao Group, the world's top aluminium producer, after sealing a deal with the Yunnan government that gives it access to more smelting capacity. * LITHIUM: Australian lithium miner Galaxy Resources Ltd GXY.AX agreed on Tuesday to sell a package of mining tenements in Argentina to South Korean steelmaker POSCO 005490.KS for $280 million. For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * U.S. stock futures ticked higher on Tuesday as officials sought to revive what would be a historic meeting between President Donald Trump and his North Korean counterpart, while the euro hovered near 6-1/2 month lows and oil sank. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0645 France Consumer confidence May 0800 Euro zone Lending and money supply Apr 1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Mar 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence May PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0230 GMT Three month LME copper 6874.5 Most active ShFE copper 51650 Three month LME aluminium 2270 Most active ShFE aluminium 14760 Three month LME zinc 3078.5 Most active ShFE zinc 24080 Three month LME lead 2450.5 Most active ShFE lead 19945 Three month LME nickel 14955 Most active ShFE nickel 112470 Three month LME tin 20770 Most active ShFE tin 152560 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 329.59 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2155.07 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 577.42 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 554.57 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -2086.08 ($1 = 6.4072 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Sunil Nair)