METALS-Shanghai nickel drops most in 9 months after Tsingshan supply deal

HANOI, March 4 (Reuters) - Nickel prices on Thursday hit a 10-week low in London and were set for their biggest drop in nine months in Shanghai after a major deal by Chinese firm Tsingshan eased worries of battery-grade nickel supply shortage.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange was down 3.6% to $16,795 a tonne by 0538 GMT, having shed as much as 5% to its lowest since Dec. 23, 2020 at $16,555 a tonne.

The most-traded June nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange tumbled 6% to 130,510 yuan a tonne, on track for its biggest intraday loss since May 2020.

China’s Tsingshan Holding Group, a nickel and stainless steel giant, will provide 100,000 tonnes of nickel matte to Huayou Cobalt and battery materials maker CNGR Advanced Material.

Nickel prices have surged partly on expectations of battery-grade nickel shortage, but Tsingshan’s move could prove economically sufficient supply for the sector.

“Tsingshan’s mass production of nickel matte triggered a supply-side reform. The supply bottleneck for nickel sulphate has been broken. There’s limited room for nickel price to increase,” Huatai Futures said in a note.

Nickel sulphate is an input material for electric vehicle batteries.

Huayou also said it would produce matte from nickel pig iron.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME copper rose 0.2% to $9,118 a tonne, while tin declined 1.2% to $23,810 a tonne. ShFE aluminium rose 0.8% to 17,560 yuan a tonne, while copper lost 0.8% to 67,260 yuan a tonne.

* Russia’s Norilsk Nickel expects production losses as two of its main mines remain partly suspended due to an ingress of water, CEO Vladimir Potanin said.

* Zinc treatment charges that miners pay to smelters to refine concentrate are expected to fall to $200 a tonne for 2021 from $300 a year ago due to tight mine supply, analysts said.

