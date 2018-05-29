METALS-Shanghai nickel hits fresh 3-year high as investors go long

(Adds broker comment; updates prices) BEIJING, May 29 (Reuters) - Nickel prices gained more than 2 percent to a 3-year high in Shanghai on Tuesday, and rose also in London as trading resumed after a UK public holiday on Monday. Long positions held by brokerages on the Shanghai Futures Exchange's (ShFE) July nickel contract increased by around 5,000 lots to 117,911 lots on Monday, according to exchange data. Malcolm Freeman, CEO of Kingdom Futures, noted that nickel had made the most progress among London Metal Exchange (LME) base metals also, but was "once again meeting the overhead resistance at the $15,000 level." "It will take today for the markets to realign as all participants are active once again before a clearer picture emerges and prices gain a sense of direction," Freeman added. FUNDAMENTALS * NICKEL: The most-traded July nickel contract on the ShFE rose as much as 2.7 percent to 112,800 yuan ($17,558.37) a tonne, its highest since May 2015. Shanghai nickel is up by around 7.9 percent so far this month. * NICKEL: Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.3 percent at $14,975 a tonne. * COPPER: London copper edged down 0.2 percent to $6,870.50 a tonne as the dollar index gained, making metals more expensive for holders of other currencies. Shanghai copper edged up 0.4 percent. * SHFE: Major state copper and aluminium producers were among the companies that traded almost half a billion yuan of metal on the ShFE's new physical trading platform on its debut on Monday, the exchange said. * ALUMINIUM: China's state-owned Chinalco is set to close the gap on privately run China Hongqiao Group, the world's top aluminium producer, after sealing a deal with the Yunnan government that gives it access to more smelting capacity. * LITHIUM: Australian lithium miner Galaxy Resources Ltd GXY.AX agreed on Tuesday to sell a package of mining tenements in Argentina to South Korean steelmaker POSCO 005490.KS for $280 million. For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares fell on Tuesday and the euro hovered near 6-1/2 month lows as early elections loomed in Italy, but a revival in diplomatic talks with North Korea and a retreat in oil prices from recent highs supported sentiment. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0645 France Consumer confidence May 0800 Euro zone Lending and money supply Apr 1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Mar 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence May PRICES 0538 GMT Three month LME copper 6869.5 Most active ShFE copper 51660 Three month LME aluminium 2266.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14765 Three month LME zinc 3076 Most active ShFE zinc 24075 Three month LME lead 2458 Most active ShFE lead 20150 Three month LME nickel 14950 Most active ShFE nickel 112420 Three month LME tin 20700 Most active ShFE tin 154730 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 324.03 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2145.12 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 569.69 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 669.01 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -1495.73 ($1 = 6.4072 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Sunil Nair and Richard Pullin)