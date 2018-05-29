FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 5:59 AM / a few seconds ago

METALS-Shanghai nickel hits fresh 3-year high as investors go long

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Adds broker comment; updates prices)
    BEIJING, May 29 (Reuters) - Nickel prices gained more than 2
percent to a 3-year high in Shanghai on Tuesday, and rose also
in London as trading resumed after a UK public holiday on
Monday.
    Long positions held by brokerages on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange's (ShFE) July nickel contract increased by around 5,000
lots to 117,911 lots on Monday, according to exchange data. 
    Malcolm Freeman, CEO of Kingdom Futures, noted that nickel
had made the most progress among London Metal Exchange (LME)
base metals also, but was "once again meeting the overhead
resistance at the $15,000 level."
    "It will take today for the markets to realign as all
participants are active once again before a clearer picture
emerges and prices gain a sense of direction," Freeman added.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * NICKEL: The most-traded July nickel contract on the ShFE
 rose as much as 2.7 percent to 112,800 yuan 
($17,558.37) a tonne, its highest since May 2015. Shanghai
nickel is up by around 7.9 percent so far this month.
    * NICKEL: Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange
 was up 1.3 percent at $14,975 a tonne.
    * COPPER: London copper edged down 0.2 percent to
$6,870.50 a tonne as the dollar index gained, making
metals more expensive for holders of other currencies. Shanghai
copper edged up 0.4 percent.
    * SHFE: Major state copper and aluminium producers were
among the companies that traded almost half a billion yuan of
metal on the ShFE's new physical trading platform on its debut
on Monday, the exchange said.
    * ALUMINIUM: China's state-owned Chinalco is set to close
the gap on privately run China Hongqiao Group, the
world's top aluminium producer, after sealing a deal with the
Yunnan government that gives it access to more smelting
capacity.
    * LITHIUM: Australian lithium miner Galaxy Resources Ltd
GXY.AX agreed on Tuesday to sell a package of mining tenements
in Argentina to South Korean steelmaker POSCO 005490.KS for $280
million.
    
    For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian shares fell on Tuesday and the euro hovered near
6-1/2 month lows as early elections loomed in Italy, but a
revival in diplomatic talks with North Korea and a retreat in
oil prices from recent highs supported sentiment.    
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0645  France    Consumer confidence May
    0800  Euro zone Lending and money supply Apr
    1300  U.S.    S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Mar
    1400  U.S.      Consumer confidence May
        
    PRICES            
                                           0538 GMT
 Three month LME copper                      6869.5
 Most active ShFE copper                      51660
 Three month LME aluminium                   2266.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                   14765
 Three month LME zinc                          3076
 Most active ShFE zinc                        24075
 Three month LME lead                          2458
 Most active ShFE lead                        20150
 Three month LME nickel                       14950
 Most active ShFE nickel                     112420
 Three month LME tin                          20700
 Most active ShFE tin                        154730
                                                   
                                                   
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3     324.03
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3   -2145.12
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3     569.69
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3     669.01
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3   -1495.73
 
($1 = 6.4072 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Sunil Nair and Richard
Pullin)
