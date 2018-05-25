METALS-Shanghai nickel hits near 3-yr high as base metal prices rise

(Recasts, adds analyst comment, updates prices) BEIJING, May 25 (Reuters) - Most base metals rose on Friday, led by nickel in Shanghai as investors bet that demand for the metal would increase in line with China's electric vehicle (EV) boom. The most traded July nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as much as 3.4 percent to 111,660 yuan ($17,483) a tonne, its highest since June 2015, while nickel on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.1 percent after a 1.7 percent jump on Thursday. Guy Wolf, global head of market analytics at Marex Spectron in Singapore, said the market was being driven by consumers looking to store the metal in anticipation of a rise in prices, even though increased demand from the EV battery sector remains a long way off. If traders "decide that they want to accumulate two years' worth of inventory of nickel, it actually doesn't matter what the end market is doing," Wolf said. FUNDAMENTALS * NICKEL: Shanghai nickel cut its gains to 2.2 percent by the mid-session interval, standing at 110,370 yuan a tonne. LME nickel was down 0.1 percent at $14,885 a tonne. * COPPER: London copper rose 0.1 percent to $6,887 a tonne by 0513 GMT, as traders weighed the potential closure of a major smelter in India. Shanghai copper climbed 0.5 percent to 51,580 yuan a tonne. * COPPER: India's Tamil Nadu state said on Thursday that it was seeking a permanent closure of a big copper smelter run by London-listed Vedanta Resources after 13 people died in protests demanding the closure of the plant on environmental grounds. * INDIA: "Now it has become a bit more serious, and has taken more of a political dimension," said a trader. "I haven't seen any change to premiums yet but I'd imagine the downstream sector such as for copper rod will start to get tight." * LEAD: Lead fell 0.4 percent to $2,485 in London, but is up 6.7 percent so far this week on dwindling stocks and a crackdown on recycling capacity in China. The metal is on course for its best week since January 2017. Shanghai lead added another 0.8 percent, and is up 9.6 percent in May. * RUSAL: Russian aluminium producer Rusal has asked the Russian government to purchase some of its output, a government source said on Thursday, in an effort to alleviate the pain inflicted by U.S. sanctions. For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Market sentiment was a little shaky on Friday with Asian shares on the defensive after U.S. President Donald Trump scrapped a key summit with North Korea, though investors' fears were calmed by Pyongyang's measured response to the cancellation. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0800 Germany Ifo business climate May 0830 UK GDP 2nd release Q1 1230 U.S. Durable goods April PRICES 0521 GMT Three month LME copper 6886.5 Most active ShFE copper 51580 Three month LME aluminium 2285 Most active ShFE aluminium 14800 Three month LME zinc 3037.5 Most active ShFE zinc 23610 Three month LME lead 2485 Most active ShFE lead 20050 Three month LME nickel 14880 Most active ShFE nickel 110360 Three month LME tin 20365 Most active ShFE tin 147050 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 331.46 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2179.6 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 535.9 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 324.68 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -2437.77 ($1 = 6.3869 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; additional reporting by Melanie Burton in MELBOURNE; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Richard Pullin)