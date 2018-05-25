FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
May 25, 2018 / 5:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

METALS-Shanghai nickel hits near 3-yr high as base metal prices rise

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Recasts, adds analyst comment, updates prices)
    BEIJING, May 25 (Reuters) - Most base metals rose on Friday,
led by nickel in Shanghai as investors bet that demand for the
metal would increase in line with China's electric vehicle (EV)
boom.
    The most traded July nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange rose as much as 3.4 percent to 111,660 yuan ($17,483) a
tonne, its highest since June 2015, while nickel on the London
Metal Exchange slipped 0.1 percent after a 1.7 percent jump on
Thursday. 
    Guy Wolf, global head of market analytics at Marex Spectron
in Singapore, said the market was being driven by consumers
looking to store the metal in anticipation of a rise in prices,
even though increased demand from the EV battery sector remains
a long way off. 
    If traders "decide that they want to accumulate two years'
worth of inventory of nickel, it actually doesn't matter what
the end market is doing," Wolf said.      
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * NICKEL: Shanghai nickel cut its gains to 2.2
percent by the mid-session interval, standing at 110,370 yuan a
tonne. LME nickel was down 0.1 percent at $14,885 a
tonne.
    * COPPER: London copper rose 0.1 percent to $6,887 a tonne
by 0513 GMT, as traders weighed the potential closure of a major
smelter in India. Shanghai copper climbed 0.5 percent
to 51,580 yuan a tonne.
    * COPPER: India's Tamil Nadu state said on Thursday that it
was seeking a permanent closure of a big copper smelter run by
London-listed Vedanta Resources after 13 people died in
protests demanding the closure of the plant on environmental
grounds.
    * INDIA: "Now it has become a bit more serious, and has
taken more of a political dimension," said a trader. "I haven't
seen any change to premiums yet but I'd imagine the downstream
sector such as for copper rod will start to get tight."
    * LEAD: Lead fell 0.4 percent to $2,485 in London,
but is up 6.7 percent so far this week on dwindling stocks and a
crackdown on recycling capacity in China. The metal is on course
for its best week since January 2017. Shanghai lead
added another 0.8 percent, and is up 9.6 percent in May.
    * RUSAL: Russian aluminium producer Rusal has
asked the Russian government to purchase some of its output, a
government source said on Thursday, in an effort to alleviate
the pain inflicted by U.S. sanctions.
         
    For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Market sentiment was a little shaky on Friday with Asian
shares on the defensive after U.S. President Donald Trump
scrapped a key summit with North Korea, though investors' fears
were calmed by Pyongyang's measured response to the
cancellation.    
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0800  Germany    Ifo business climate May
    0830  UK        GDP 2nd release Q1
    1230  U.S.    Durable goods April    
        
    PRICES 
                                          0521 GMT
 Three month LME copper                     6886.5
 Most active ShFE copper                     51580
 Three month LME aluminium                    2285
 Most active ShFE aluminium                  14800
 Three month LME zinc                       3037.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                       23610
 Three month LME lead                         2485
 Most active ShFE lead                       20050
 Three month LME nickel                      14880
 Most active ShFE nickel                    110360
 Three month LME tin                         20365
 Most active ShFE tin                       147050
                                                  
                                                  
 LME/SHFE COPPER             LMESHFCUc3     331.46
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM          LMESHFALc3    -2179.6
 LME/SHFE ZINC               LMESHFZNc3      535.9
 LME/SHFE LEAD               LMESHFPBc3     324.68
 LME/SHFE NICKEL             LMESHFNIc3   -2437.77
  

($1 = 6.3869 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; additional reporting by Melanie Burton
in MELBOURNE; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Richard
Pullin)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.