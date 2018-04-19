METALS-Shanghai nickel hits nearly 3-year top after LME rally

By Manolo Serapio Jr MANILA, April 19 (Reuters) - Nickel futures in Shanghai surged to the highest in almost three years on Thursday, tracking a rally in London prices the session before in what analysts said were misplaced concerns that the metal would also be hit by U.S. sanctions. LME nickel surged to a three-year high on Wednesday as the London Metal Exchange's previously announced move to delist two brands from Russia's Norilsk Nickel, or Nornickel, for delivery against its futures contracts took effect from April 18. Nornickel is the world's second-largest nickel producer. "Unlike aluminium, which saw explicit sanctions against Rusal, there have been no explicit sanctions against nickel producers," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note. "However, markets are still concerned Norilsk Nickel, which is linked with both Rusal and sanctioned oligarch Oleg Deripaska, could eventually face sanctions." Nornickel accounts for about 9 percent of global nickel supply. The most-traded nickel on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as much as 5.9 percent to 109,790 yuan ($17,490) a tonne, its strongest level since June 2015. It was trading at 106,870 yuan by 0139 GMT, up 3 percent. Three-month LME nickel was up 0.5 percent at $15,355 a tonne, after peaking at $15,875 on Wednesday, the highest since December 2014. ALUMINIUM STRENGTH: LME copper jumped more than 1 percent to $2,572 a tonne in early Asian deals, its loftiest since August 2011, extending this month's rally spurred by worries over tighter supply following U.S. sanctions on major Russian producer Rusal that began on April 6. SHANGHAI METALS: Aluminium and zinc prices in Shanghai also raced higher. Shanghai aluminium rose 2.3 percent to 15,215 yuan per tonne and zinc climbed 2.6 percent to 24,450 yuan. U.S. ALUMINIUM: Aluminium prices in the United States have soared and are expected to diverge from those traded on the LME after the U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Rusal. NICKEL DEFICIT: The global nickel market deficit narrowed to 2,500 tonnes in February from a revised deficit of 15,800 tonnes in the previous month, the International Nickel Study Group said. BHP IRON ORE: BHP Billiton Ltd cut its 2018 fiscal year iron ore output guidance, citing issues in its railroad car unloading system, after reporting an 8 percent rise in third-quarter iron ore production. MARKETS: Asian stocks rose, led by resource shares as oil prices hit heights not seen since late 2014, though the potential boost to inflation globally also pressured fixed-income assets. The dollar was steady. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0800 Euro zone Current account Feb 0830 UK Retail sales Mar 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. Philly Fed business index Apr 1245 U.S. International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde holds news conference ahead of the spring meeting of the IMF and World Bank 1400 U.S. Leading index Mar BASE METALS PRICES 0139 GMT Three month LME copper 7014 Most active ShFE copper 51710 Three month LME aluminium 2555.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 15215 Three month LME zinc 3247 Most active ShFE zinc 24450 Three month LME lead 2362.5 Most active ShFE lead 18380 Three month LME nickel 15355 Most active ShFE nickel 106870 Three month LME tin 21575 Most active ShFE tin 145390 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 414.12 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -3382.73 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 178.09 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 286.53 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -6813.05 ($1 = 6.2775 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)