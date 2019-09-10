METALS-Shanghai nickel jumps ahead of key Indonesia meet

Company News
September 10, 2019

Shanghai nickel jumps ahead of key Indonesia meet

    BEIJING, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Shanghai nickel rose sharply in
early trade on Tuesday as fears of a supply shortage persisted
after top miner Indonesia expedited a ban on nickel ore exports,
while market participants awaited clues from a key conference on
the metal in Jakarta. 
    Traders of the metal used to make stainless steel and
electric vehicle batteries have started arriving in Indonesia,
which will ban nickel ore exports from January 2020, for the
Asian Nickel conference on Wednesday and Thursday.    
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * NICKEL: The most-traded November nickel contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as much as 3.4%
overnight and was up 2.6% at 143,940 yuan ($20,221.97) a tonne
as of 0225 GMT. Three-month London nickel climbed for a
third session, rising 0.4% to $18,120 a tonne after closing up
2.1% on Monday.  
    * COPPER: LME copper gained 0.3% to $5,832 a tonne
after two days of modest declines despite weak economic data
from top consumer China, while ShFE copper was flat at
47,410 yuan a tonne. 
    * CHINA: Factory gate prices contracted for a second month
in August and at a sharper rate. The producer price index (PPI),
a key barometer of corporate profitability, dropped 0.8% from
year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said, the worst
year-on-year contraction since August 2016.
    * LEAD: Henan Yuguang Gold and Lead, China's top
lead producer, has cut refined lead production by 30% since
Sept. 5 to carry out maintenance on one of its smelting lines,
according to a company official.
    * LEAD SPREAD: The premium of cash LME lead over the
three-month contract CMPB0-3 stood at $13.50 a tonne on
Monday, versus a discount of $9.50 at the start of the month,
indicating tightening supply.
    * COLUMN: Copper last week hit a year-to-date low of $5,518
per tonne in the London market as the macroeconomic picture
becomes ever gloomier.
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Bond prices edged lower on Tuesday after German bund
yields hit a one-month high following a report by Reuters that
Germany is considering a "shadow budget" to allow the government
to circumvent its strict national debt rules.    
        
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
