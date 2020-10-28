METALS-Shanghai nickel jumps most in nearly 3 months after Philippine mine closure

(Updates prices, adds quotes and details)

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Shanghai nickel prices on Wednesday jumped the most in nearly three months, helped by supply worries after the Philippines’ top nickel ore producer suspended operations at one of its four mines following an outbreak of the coronavirus.

Ore from the Philippines is used to make nickel pig iron, the raw material for China’s massive stainless steel industry.

The most-traded December nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) jumped as much as 3.3% to 122,860 yuan ($18,329.38) a tonne, its biggest daily percentage gain since Aug. 6.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange advanced as much as 1.2% to $16,095 a tonne, its highest in a week.

Nickel Asia Corp suspended operations at its Hinatuan mine in the Philippines until Nov. 10, after 19 employees tested positive for coronavirus. The mine contributed 11% of the company’s total ore sales volume last year.

The Philippines is the top provider of nickel ore to China, the world’s largest consumer of the metal.

“This will cause nickel price to shoot up a lot,” said a Singapore-based nickel trader. “Pandemic situations pose a big threat to the supply chain. It can explode very fast.”

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME copper edged up 0.1% to $6,801.50 a tonne at 0543 GMT and aluminium fell 0.3% to $1,816 a tonne. In Shanghai, copper rose 0.4% to 51,750 yuan a tonne and lead advanced 1.1% to 14,395 yuan a tonne.

* Nickel’s spectacular rally over the last month, fuelled by ore shortages and robust demand from China’s stainless steel mills, still has momentum, but prices will retreat as supplies rise and demand dwindles.

* Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN fell to its lowest since May 2019 at $49 a tonne, indicating weak demand for imports into China, the world's biggest consumer of the metal.

* China’s environment ministry said new aluminium production should no longer be encouraged in the country’s sprawling western region in a proposal that goes against a current industry trend.

