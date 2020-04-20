METALS-Shanghai nickel jumps over 4% as Vale cuts output forecast

(Recasts, adds quotes, updates prices)

By Mai Nguyen

SINGAPORE, April 20 (Reuters) - Shanghai nickel prices rose to their highest in nearly six weeks on Monday as major producer Vale trimmed its output forecast of the metal this year, while China’s rate cuts also boosted sentiment.

Brazilian miner Vale SA on Friday slashed its 2020 production forecast for nickel to 180,000-195,000 tonnes from 200,000-210,000, excluding its unit in New Caledonia, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The most-traded nickel contract of the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) climbed as much as 4.2% to 101,800 yuan ($14,387.07) a tonne, its highest since March 11.

Benchmark three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose as much as $12,345 a tonne, a five-week high, before easing to $12,320 a tonne at 0510 GMT, adding 2.3%.

Vale’s cut worsened worries over supply shortages after the Philippines, a major nickel producer, shut down some mining activities to curb coronavirus transmission, while demand has picked up slightly as China reopened its economy.

“Nickel’s story is that the Philippines mines are closed. It’s mainly taking reference to ShFE prices, while some arbitrage action is going on to keep those two (LME and ShFE) in line,” said a base metal trader.

China, the world’s biggest nickel user, on Monday cut its benchmark one-year and five-year loan prime to cushion the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, providing some support to prices of the metal used in making stainless steel.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LEAD: ShFE lead dropped as much as 1.5% to 13,555 yuan a tonne, its lowest since April 2, after weekly ShFE inventories data on Friday showed the pace of lead stocks declining has been slowing.

* PRICES: LME copper rose 0.4% to $5,229 a tonne, aluminium was up 0.5% to $1,514.50 a tonne, while zinc fell 0.1% to $1,957 a tonne.

* SHANGHAI PRICES: ShFE copper advanced 0.7% to 42,510 yuan a tonne, aluminium rose 0.7% to 12,345 yuan a tonne and zinc rose 0.2% to 16,145 yuan a tonne.

* VALE COPPER: Vale also cut its 2020 for copper to 360,000-380,000 tonnes from 400,000 tonnes.

* ZINC: Collapsing demand for zinc caused by the novel coronavirus will swamp supply cuts from major producers Peru and India this year and leave the market with a massive surplus that will weigh on prices of the material used to galvanize steel.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or