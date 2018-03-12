FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2018 / 4:24 AM / in an hour

METALS-Shanghai nickel rises sharply after LME inventory dip

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (adds analyst comment, updates prices)
    BEIJING, March 12 (Reuters) - Nickel led a rise in Shanghai
base metals prices on Monday following a drop in London Metal
Exchange (LME) inventories on Friday. 
    The metal, used to make stainless steel and rechargeable
batteries, is up by 7.3 percent in 2018.
    A rally in Asian equities helped take the rest of the
Shanghai complex higher, except aluminium which is hovering
above a 14-month low, while most LME metals edged downwards
after healthy gains towards the end of last week.    
    "Concerns over the impact of a trade war instigated by the
U.S. tariffs on aluminium and steel continue to weigh on the
sector," ANZ wrote in a note.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * SHFE NICKEL: The most traded July nickel contract
on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) was up 3.6 percent at
104,500 yuan ($16,507.38) a tonne by the mid-session interval,
on course for its biggest daily jump since Nov. 2. It opened up
4.3 percent as it tracked Friday's surge in the LME price.
    * LME NICKEL: London nickel was trading down 1.1
percent by 0412 GMT, having leapt 4.5 percent on Friday after
LME data showed a 13 percent slide in on-warrant stocks.
    * COPPER: Three-month copper on the LME was down 0.2
percent to $6,947 a tonne, having closed up 1.9 percent in the
previous session. The most-traded May ShFE copper contract
 gained 1.2 percent to 52,160 yuan a tonne.
    * COPPER: Workers in the largest union at Antofagasta PLC's
 Los Pelambres copper mine in Chile rejected an offer
for a new labour contract, paving the way for a strike, a union
source told Reuters on Friday.
    * ALUMINIUM: Shanghai aluminium was down 0.7
percent at 14,105 yuan a tonne, after touching a one-year low on
Friday, with winter restrictions on Chinese smelters set to be
lifted in three days' time.
    * TARIFFS: The United States opened the way for more
exemptions from its steel and aluminum tariffs on Friday, after
pressure from allies and intense lobbying from lawmakers,
further diluting the measures just a day after they were
formally announced.
    * LITHIUM: Chile's government has asked antitrust regulators
to block the sale of a stake in lithium company SQM to a Chinese
company on the grounds it would give China an unfair advantage
in the global race to secure resources to develop electric
vehicles, according to a document seen by Reuters.
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or
                
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * A relief rally swept across Asian share markets on Monday
after the latest U.S. jobs report managed to impress with its
strength while also easing fears of inflation and faster rate
hikes, a neat feat that whetted risk appetites
globally.    
       
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    1400  U.S.     Employment trends Feb    
        
    PRICES 
    
    
 BASE METALS PRICES                          0412 GMT
 Three month LME copper                          6947
 Most active ShFE copper                        52160
 Three month LME aluminium                       2112
 Most active ShFE aluminium                     14105
 Three month LME zinc                          3266.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                          24995
 Three month LME lead                            2380
 Most active ShFE lead                          18500
 Three month LME nickel                         13715
 Most active ShFE nickel                       104500
 Three month LME tin                            21410
 Most active ShFE tin                          147210
                                                     
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                               
 LME/SHFE COPPER                 LMESHFCUc3    936.52
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM              LMESHFALc3  -1422.75
                                             
 LME/SHFE ZINC                   LMESHFZNc3    458.98
 LME/SHFE LEAD                   LMESHFPBc3    128.15
 LME/SHFE NICKEL                 LMESHFNIc3   1768.54
                                             
 
($1 = 6.3305 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Sunil Nair and Vyas Mohan)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
