METALS-Shanghai nickel surges 5.5 pct as battery bulls buy

(Updates prices, adds analyst comment) MELBOURNE/BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Shanghai nickel soared by another 5.5 percent to its highest in almost a year on Thursday, tracking an earlier rise in London nickel on expectations of new demand from electric vehicles (EVs). Battery makers are increasingly turning to nickel to help power growing global electric car sales, analysts and executives say. Celia Wang, a nickel analyst at Grandflow Resources in Shanghai, said the rally was due to positive sentiment on demand for the metal at the LME Week conference in London. "All traders think the EV story will bring a bright future for nickel, especially funds," she said. FUNDAMENTALS * NICKEL: Shanghai nickel, which had jumped by the 6 percent limit on Wednesday, rallied further to 101,500 yuan ($15,380.89) a tonne, its highest since late November 2016. LME nickel, which had hit its highest in more than two years above $13,000 a tonne on Wednesday, was down 0.4 pct. * LME: London Metal Exchange copper was up 0.2 percent at $6,945.50 a tonne by 0432 GMT, after a 1.3 percent gain on Wednesday. Other metals zinc, lead and aluminium slipped by around half a percent each, taking a breather after recent gains. * SHFE: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper slipped by 0.1 percent. Shfe zinc and aluminium fell by around 1 percent each. * US FACTORY: A measure of U.S. factory activity retreated from a 13-1/2-year high in October as some of the boost from hurricane-related supply disruptions faded, but continued to point to strengthening manufacturing conditions. * NAFTA: The current state of talks to update the NAFTA trade pact is creating uncertainty among businesses and could hurt investments and growth, Rio Tinto Aluminium chief executive Alf Barrios said on Wednesday. * POLLUTION: China needs to improve law enforcement and make polluters pay to treat billions of tonnes of rural, industrial and household waste, the country's top legislator said in a report to parliament late on Wednesday. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares advanced on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve expressed optimism about the economy, virtually cementing the case for a year-end rate hike as investors awaited the formal nomination of the next head of the central bank. DATA/EVENTS BASE METALS PRICES 0438 GMT Three month LME copper 6945.5 Most active ShFE copper 54150 Three month LME aluminium 2179 Most active ShFE aluminium 16145 Three month LME zinc 3251 Most active ShFE zinc 25930 Three month LME lead 2467.5 Most active ShFE lead 18720 Three month LME nickel 12735 Most active ShFE nickel 101460 Three month LME tin 19485 Most active ShFE tin 144370 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 558.93 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -517.01 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 482.09 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -866.8 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1552.96 ($1 = 6.5991 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton and Tom Daly in BEIJING; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)