FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
METALS-Shanghai nickel surges 5.5 pct as battery bulls buy
Sections
Featured
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
Future of Money
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
U.S. fund investors favor stocks at home over peers abroad
Exchange-traded funds
U.S. fund investors favor stocks at home over peers abroad
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 5:07 AM / in an hour

METALS-Shanghai nickel surges 5.5 pct as battery bulls buy

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Updates prices, adds analyst comment)
    MELBOURNE/BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Shanghai nickel soared
by another 5.5 percent to its highest in almost a year on
Thursday, tracking an earlier rise in London nickel on
expectations of new demand from electric vehicles (EVs).
    Battery makers are increasingly turning to nickel to help
power growing global electric car sales, analysts and executives
say.
    Celia Wang, a nickel analyst at Grandflow Resources in
Shanghai, said the rally was due to positive sentiment on demand
for the metal at the LME Week conference in London.     
    "All traders think the EV story will bring a bright future
for nickel, especially funds," she said.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * NICKEL: Shanghai nickel, which had jumped by the
6 percent limit on Wednesday, rallied further to 101,500 yuan 
($15,380.89) a tonne, its highest since late November 2016. LME
nickel, which had hit its highest in more than two years
above $13,000 a tonne on Wednesday, was down 0.4 pct.
    * LME: London Metal Exchange copper was up 0.2
percent at $6,945.50 a tonne by 0432 GMT, after a 1.3 percent
gain on Wednesday. Other metals zinc, lead and
aluminium slipped by around half a percent each, taking
a breather after recent gains.
    * SHFE: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper slipped by
0.1 percent. Shfe zinc and aluminium fell by
around 1 percent each. 
    * US FACTORY: A measure of U.S. factory activity retreated
from a 13-1/2-year high in October as some of the boost from
hurricane-related supply disruptions faded, but continued to
point to strengthening manufacturing conditions.
    * NAFTA: The current state of talks to update the NAFTA
trade pact is creating uncertainty among businesses and could
hurt investments and growth, Rio Tinto Aluminium chief
executive Alf Barrios said on Wednesday.
    * POLLUTION: China needs to improve law enforcement and make
polluters pay to treat billions of tonnes of rural, industrial
and household waste, the country's top legislator said in a
report to parliament late on Wednesday.
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    *  Asian shares advanced on Thursday after the U.S. Federal
Reserve expressed optimism about the economy, virtually
cementing the case for a year-end rate hike as investors awaited
the formal nomination of the next head of the central bank.
    
        
    DATA/EVENTS    
    
    
 BASE METALS PRICES                             0438 GMT
 Three month LME copper                           6945.5
 Most active ShFE copper                           54150
 Three month LME aluminium                          2179
 Most active ShFE aluminium                        16145
 Three month LME zinc                               3251
 Most active ShFE zinc                             25930
 Three month LME lead                             2467.5
 Most active ShFE lead                             18720
 Three month LME nickel                            12735
 Most active ShFE nickel                          101460
 Three month LME tin                               19485
 Most active ShFE tin                             144370
                                                        
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                                  
 LME/SHFE COPPER                 LMESHFCUc3       558.93
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM              LMESHFALc3      -517.01
                                             
 LME/SHFE ZINC                   LMESHFZNc3       482.09
 LME/SHFE LEAD                   LMESHFPBc3       -866.8
 LME/SHFE NICKEL                 LMESHFNIc3      1552.96
                                             
 
($1 = 6.5991 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Melanie Burton and Tom Daly in BEIJING; Editing
by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.