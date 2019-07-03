METALS-Shanghai tin plumbs 3-yr lows as short selling takes hold

BEIJING, July 3 (Reuters) - Shanghai tin prices plunged and were heading for their sixth consecutive daily drop on Wednesday as investors took out more short positions on the metal used in tin cans and lead-acid batteries, even as analysts said fundamentals had not changed. Tin hit a three-year low in Shanghai overnight and is down almost 10% so far in 2019. FUNDAMENTALS * TIN: The most traded September tin contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell as much as 7.2% overnight to 127,780 yuan ($18,559.73) a tonne, its lowest since June 30, 2016, and was trading down 4.4% at 131,700 yuan as of 0200 GMT. Three-month tin on the London Metal Exchange steadied after shedding 6.4% on Tuesday. It was trading up 0.5% at $17,790 a tonne on Wednesday. * SHFE: Market open interest in Shanghai tin surged to the highest since November at 52,042 lots, as short positions increased, while the trading volume in Shanghai tin had surpassed 100,000 lots by 0130 GMT, versus a 30-day average of 14,750 for an entire day's trade. * CITIC: "The overall pattern of weak supply and demand remains unchanged," Citic Futures said in a note, adding that there was no obvious reason for the deterioration and that the price movements were fund-driven. Chinese tin smelters are all losing money at these price levels, it added. * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged down 0.1% to $5,884 a tonne, while ShFE copper slid 0.9% to 46,320 yuan a tonne. * ALUMINIUM: Aluminium producer Alcoa Corp said it expects to incur a charge of between $40 million and $50 million in the second half of 2019, related to restarting operations at its Canadian smelter in Becancour, Quebec. * EXCHANGE: Qianhai Mercantile Exchange, a mainland China physical commodities bourse owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, has started spot trading of aluminium ingots and billets. * ECUADOR: Ecuador on Tuesday mobilised hundreds of soldiers and police to a mountainous area to confront illegal mining and organised crime that have fuelled violence in the north of the country, the interior minister said. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares were subdued as initial enthusiasm over the latest U.S.-China trade truce was overtaken by fresh concerns over Washington's threat of tariffs on additional European goods. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0155 GMT Three month LME copper 5887 Most active ShFE copper 46330 Three month LME aluminium 1780 Most active ShFE aluminium 13635 Three month LME zinc 2471 Most active ShFE zinc 19725 Three month LME lead 1887 Most active ShFE lead 16055 Three month LME nickel 12140 Most active ShFE nickel 97550 Three month LME tin 17810 Most active ShFE tin 132300 ($1 = 6.8848 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin)