METALS-Shanghai tin plumbs 3-yr lows as short selling takes hold

(Adds graphic, association comment; updates prices) BEIJING, July 3 (Reuters) - Shanghai tin prices slumped and were heading for a sixth consecutive daily drop on Wednesday as investors took out more short positions on the metal used in tin cans and lead-acid batteries, even as analysts said fundamentals had not changed. After falling by 5% on Tuesday, tin hit a three-year low in Shanghai overnight before clawing back some ground in the daytime session. It is down 7.7% this week and around 9% so far in 2019. "The overall pattern of weak supply and demand remains unchanged," Citic Futures said in a note, adding that there was no obvious reason for the deterioration and that the price movements were fund-driven. Chinese tin smelters are all losing money at these price levels, it added. The China branch of the International Tin Association said in a note that tin supply was still tight. China's refined tin production in the first five months of 2019 had fallen around 10% year-on-year, while imports from neighbouring Myanmar were down 33%, it said. FUNDAMENTALS * TIN: The most traded September tin contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell as much as 7.2% overnight to 127,780 yuan ($18,559.73) a tonne, its lowest since June 30, 2016, and was down 3.9% at 132,390 yuan by the mid-session interval. Three-month tin on the London Metal Exchange gained 0.7% to $17,830 a tonne as of 0419 GMT, after shedding 6.4% on Tuesday, when it touched its lowest since August 2016. * SHFE: Market open interest in Shanghai tin surged to the highest since November at 52,042 lots on Tuesday, as short positions increased, while the trading volume in Shanghai tin had reached almost 130,000 lots by the end of Wednesday morning, around nine times greater than the full-day average for the past 30 days. * COPPER: Three-month LME copper was flat at $5,888 a tonne, while ShFE copper slid 0.8% to 46,360 yuan. * ALUMINIUM: Aluminium producer Alcoa Corp said it expects to incur a charge of between $40 million and $50 million in the second half of 2019, related to restarting operations at its Canadian smelter in Becancour, Quebec. * EXCHANGE: Qianhai Mercantile Exchange, a mainland China physical commodities bourse owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, has started spot trading of aluminium ingots and billets. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares fell as initial enthusiasm over the latest U.S.-China trade truce was overtaken by fresh concerns over Washington's threat of tariffs on additional European goods. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0419 GMT Three month LME copper 5888 Most active ShFE copper 46360 Three month LME aluminium 1785.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 13660 Three month LME zinc 2466 Most active ShFE zinc 19705 Three month LME lead 1895 Most active ShFE lead 16070 Three month LME nickel 12135 Most active ShFE nickel 97420 Three month LME tin 17865 Most active ShFE tin 132380 ($1 = 6.8848 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin)