METALS-Shanghai tin plumbs 3-yr lows as short selling takes hold

 (Adds graphic, association comment; updates prices)
    BEIJING, July 3 (Reuters) - Shanghai tin prices slumped and
were heading for a sixth consecutive daily drop on Wednesday as
investors took out more short positions on the metal used in tin
cans and lead-acid batteries, even as analysts said fundamentals
had not changed. 
    After falling by 5% on Tuesday, tin hit a three-year low in
Shanghai overnight before clawing back some ground in the
daytime session. It is down 7.7% this week and around 9% so far
in 2019.
    "The overall pattern of weak supply and demand remains
unchanged," Citic Futures said in a note, adding that there was
no obvious reason for the deterioration and that the price
movements were fund-driven. Chinese tin smelters are all losing
money at these price levels, it added.
    The China branch of the International Tin Association said
in a note that tin supply was still tight. 
    China's refined tin production in the first five months of
2019 had fallen around 10% year-on-year, while imports from
neighbouring Myanmar were down 33%, it said. 
    
     
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * TIN: The most traded September tin contract on
the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell as much as 7.2% overnight to
127,780 yuan ($18,559.73) a tonne, its lowest since June 30,
2016, and was down 3.9% at 132,390 yuan by the mid-session
interval. Three-month tin on the London Metal Exchange
gained 0.7% to $17,830 a tonne as of 0419 GMT, after shedding
6.4% on Tuesday, when it touched its lowest since August 2016.
    * SHFE: Market open interest in Shanghai tin surged to the
highest since November at 52,042 lots on Tuesday, as short
positions increased, while the trading volume in Shanghai tin
had reached almost 130,000 lots by the end of Wednesday morning,
around nine times greater than the full-day average for the past
30 days.
    * COPPER: Three-month LME copper was flat at $5,888
a tonne, while ShFE copper slid 0.8% to 46,360 yuan.
    * ALUMINIUM: Aluminium producer Alcoa Corp said it
expects to incur a charge of between $40 million and $50 million
in the second half of 2019, related to restarting operations at
its Canadian smelter in Becancour, Quebec.
    * EXCHANGE: Qianhai Mercantile Exchange, a mainland China
physical commodities bourse owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing Ltd, has started spot trading of aluminium ingots and
billets.
    MARKETS NEWS    
    *  Asian shares fell as initial enthusiasm over the latest
U.S.-China trade truce was overtaken by fresh concerns over
Washington's threat of tariffs on additional European goods.
            
    PRICES    
 BASE METALS PRICES                      0419 GMT
 Three month LME copper                      5888
 Most active ShFE copper                    46360
 Three month LME aluminium                 1785.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                 13660
 Three month LME zinc                        2466
 Most active ShFE zinc                      19705
 Three month LME lead                        1895
 Most active ShFE lead                      16070
 Three month LME nickel                     12135
 Most active ShFE nickel                    97420
 Three month LME tin                        17865
 Most active ShFE tin                      132380
 
($1 = 6.8848 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin)
